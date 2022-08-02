ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Manchin-Approved Budget Bill: A Hell of a Lot Better Than Nothing

By Max B. Sawicky
In These Times
In These Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on inthesetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Washington Examiner

Manchin's mistake

Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Republicans#The U S Senate#Democratic#Chips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Montanan

Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Senate passes burn pit legislation to aid veterans

The Senate on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who developed illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service. The 86-to-11 vote was received with cheers from the Senate gallery. The bill now heads to President Biden's desk, and the White House says he looks forward to signing it. The vote came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday afternoon that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had come to an agreement. "This is a wonderful moment, especially for all the people who have made this happen who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
In These Times

In These Times

Chicago, IL
35
Followers
131
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

In These Times, an independent, nonprofit magazine, is dedicated to advancing democracy and economic justice, informing movements for a more humane world, and providing an accessible forum for debate about the policies that shape our future.

 http://inthesetimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy