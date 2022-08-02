The Manchin-Approved Budget Bill: A Hell of a Lot Better Than Nothing

Read on inthesetimes.com
Related
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden agenda since Democrats might lose big in the November midterms
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden's agenda since Dems might lose control of Congress in November. "We don't know what the future will bring," he told Politico. Democrats are racing to send the $740 billion bill to Biden's desk within two weeks. Sen. Joe Manchin of West...
Manchin faces pressure in West Virginia to kill reconciliation deal
Sen. Joe Manchin is facing intense pressure in West Virginia to permanently kill the party-line spending package that Democrats say is key to President Biden's domestic agenda. Conservative groups have been on West Virginia's airwaves in recent weeks urging Manchin to hold firm in his opposition to the legislation, which...
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Joe Manchin was 'taken to the cleaners' on the Democratic-led climate and tax deal
"He gets the promise that someday in the future, they'll pass some kind of legislation about energy infrastructure," Toomey said of Manchin on CNN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Manchin said he'd be OK with 'whatever the voters choose' when asked if he wanted the Democratic Party to win the midterms
Manchin dodged a question on whether he cared about his party winning the midterms, saying he did not like to "play politics that way."
Sanders tears into Manchin's surprise deal, saying it dropped a lot of Democratic social programs like the child tax credit
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Manchin cut a deal that "only Bernie Sanders would love." But Sanders trashed a lot of it.
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
Top GOP senator says Joe Manchin 'shouldn't walk the plank' for Biden's economic agenda since the president is so unpopular
A top GOP senator pressured Manchin into opposing Biden's economic agenda again. "I would remind him that Joe Biden's popularity in that state it is as low as it is in Wyoming," Sen. John Barrasso said. Senate Democrats are jostling to approve a new bill with a greenlight from Manchin...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Fox News host clashes with Manchin in fiery interview
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused Harris Faulkner of not wanting good things for the United States after the Fox News host said the senator was dodging a question on the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Manchin's mistake
Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
Charles Payne on Manchin-Schumer deal: McConnell got played, Republicans look dumb
FOX Business' Charles Payne ripped Republicans on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday after Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer struck a deal on a sweeping spending bill. The deal came hours after Republicans helped pass the CHIPS Act while under the impression that Democrats' reconciliation bill was off the table.
GOP eyes 2024 payback for Manchin's Dems-only deal
He's long been their best partner across the aisle. But Republicans are now eager to topple him in a reelection race he's not yet committed to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
Sinema signs off on Manchin-Schumer spending bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) offered her support Thursday for a deal struck by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate spending bill, with a change she had sought, giving the reconciliation bill a path forward in the evenly divided upper chamber.
Veteran burn pit bill headed for another vote in the Senate amid partisan turmoil
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are embroiled in debate over a spending provision in the PACT Act, a bill that would help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as the legislation heads to the floor for another vote. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, known as the PACT...
Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill
As Senate Democrats prepare to start voting on their in-progress climate, health care, and tax package this week, they are facing two big wild cards: the Senate parliamentarian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only member of the Democratic caucus who has not publicly backed the legislation. The package, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said Wednesday that the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 would prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the Electoral count for their benefit. He said he is proud to support the bipartisan bill. During prepared remarks before the Senate Committee on...
Burn Pit Bill Loses Support From Senate GOP — Here’s Who Voted No on It
The House and Senate previously passed a bill that would expand healthcare and other benefits to veterans who suffered toxic exposure to burn pits. The bill was stalled after some minor changes were made. After lawmakers came together once again to vote on the new version of the multi-billion dollar bill, it was turned down. Who voted no on the burn pit bill?
Senate passes burn pit legislation to aid veterans
The Senate on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who developed illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service. The 86-to-11 vote was received with cheers from the Senate gallery. The bill now heads to President Biden's desk, and the White House says he looks forward to signing it. The vote came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday afternoon that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had come to an agreement. "This is a wonderful moment, especially for all the people who have made this happen who...
In These Times
Chicago, IL
35
Followers
131
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT
In These Times, an independent, nonprofit magazine, is dedicated to advancing democracy and economic justice, informing movements for a more humane world, and providing an accessible forum for debate about the policies that shape our future.http://inthesetimes.com/
Comments / 0