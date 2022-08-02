ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Missouri Independent

Missouri Dems hope Kansas, Illinois will help pay for out-of-state residents’ abortions

Missouri’s top Democratic lawmakers have yet to receive a formal response to letters urging governors in Kansas and Illinois to help pay for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients, though a Kansas lawmaker said it is highly unlikely given Republican dominance of the state’s legislature. In letters sent Wednesday and first reported by the Associated Press, […] The post Missouri Dems hope Kansas, Illinois will help pay for out-of-state residents’ abortions appeared first on Missouri Independent.
