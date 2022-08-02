Light-activated technique helps bring cell powerhouses back into balance

Read on news.illinois.edu
illinois.edu
Nanoscale observations simplify how scientists describe earthquake movement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Using single calcite crystals with varying surface roughness allows engineers to simplify the complex physics that describes fault movement. In a new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, researchers show how this simplification may lead to better earthquake prediction. Scientists describe fault behavior using models...
illinois.edu
Carle Illinois student-led biomedical incubator AxisMED expands impact
A Carle Illinois College of Medicine peer-to-peer biomedical incubator for business-minded students is expanding its impact on health care entrepreneurship. AxisMED, a student group that has helped launch several successful start-up teams, is recruiting medical students and students in other disciplines to learn how to create their own med-tech enterprise this fall.
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
illinois.edu
Flooding in Central Illinois
Significant parts of Illinois were under flash flood warnings yesterday morning. Some places recorded at least three inches of rain in an hour, and in Decatur people had to be rescued from cars that were stalled in flooded underpasses. All this comes after the St. Louis area set a daily rainfall record amid heavy flooding late last month.
Vermilion County Animal Shelter desperately looking for adopters
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is overflowing with cats and dogs in need of homes. It’s become too much for them to handle on their own and they are looking for people willing to foster or adopt these animals. It’s puppy and kitten season, so the shelter is seeing an influx […]
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
Hennings Breakfast Club reunites at new location
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of friends is reunited after their favorite meeting spot closed for good. They go by the name Hennings Breakfast Club. Hennings was known for its root beer, but regulars went to see their friends and make new ones. Joan Terrel was a waitress at the restaurant. She said the […]
‘It’s sad,’ hotel manager says after deadly fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder. First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. […]
28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers
‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
WAND TV
Police: Man was planning to commit a mass shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he sent hundreds of e-mails threatening to commit a mass shooting in Champaign. Michael Miller, 54, of Savoy, will be arraigned Tuesday on one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, a class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Herald & Review
Watch now: South Shores Principal Kristi Mullinix describes the school's Welcome Wagon
South Shores School staff visited students' homes on Thursday to deliver a goody bag and welcome them to a new school year. School starts in Decatur Public Schools on Aug. 15.
Rantoul Inn murder suspect allegedly ‘kicked and hit’ friend, causing death
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set at $750,000 for a 27-year-old accused of kicking and hitting another woman, causing her death. Khydijah Brazell was arraigned at the Champaign County Courthouse Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder following the Monday death of Shelby Rix. Rix and Brazell were friends, according to the account that […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Council: Firefighter Deal Approved; Camper Parking Remains Sticky Issue
After spending some time in closed session during Tuesday evening’s meeting, the Danville City Council passed a new four year deal for the firefighters union. The contract is retroactive to May 1st of 2021, running through April 30th of 2025. There will be two percent raises the first and third years, and three percent raises the second and fourth years.
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
wlip.com
Illinois Man Killed in Race Track Crash in Kenosha County
PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.
WAND TV
Crews respond to 'suspicious' house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Danville. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of N. California St. around 1:20 a.m. There was smoke and flames coming from windows of the home. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.
Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
