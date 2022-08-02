ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Fox 19
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Hazmat responds to semi leaking fuel SB I-75 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - Hazmat crews are responding to a semi tractor-trailer leaking a large amount of fuel into a ditch along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe, according to dispatchers with Butler County, Monroe and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The right lane of the highway is shut down just...
MONROE, OH
Fox 19

21-year-old driver killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old driver is dead in an early morning crash in Morgan Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to a report of a vehicle on its top with a person trapped inside in the 3800 block of California Road at about 6:30 a.m.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Amazon Prime semi leaks 150 gallons of fuel along SB I-75 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon Prime semi tractor-trailer leaked about 150 gallons of diesel fuel along southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe on Friday morning, according to the Butler County Emergency Management Agency. The right lane of the highway was shut down just past Ohio 63 for more than an...
MONROE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Green, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Green Township, NJ
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Video captured the moments an 84-year-old woman was robbed in a Big Lots parking lot, and police are asking for help to track down the suspect. The video shows the woman walking out of the Roosevelt Boulevard store and to her car on July 20. Sitting...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Additional emergency responders deployed to Eastern KY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An additional eight emergency responders of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to Hazard, Kentucky on Thursday. The Butler County team will be working in the Emergency Operations Center in Eastern Kentucky, relieving crews that have been working the last several days. The operation is...
HAZARD, KY
WLWT 5

Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Pole#Police#Accident
Fox 19

Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Sharonville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sharonville police are on scene investigating after a male pedestrian was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Sharon Road. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up to...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Driver killed in I-471 crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Uncle killed by nephew in Middletown shooting, PIO says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The victim killed in Monday’s murder in Middletown is the uncle of the 22-year-old suspect. Terry Fuller, 42, was found dead on the sidewalk after police responded to Grand Avenue for reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m., the Middletown PIO confirmed Thursday. A few hours...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Times Gazette

Two-motorcycle crash claims life of Blan woman

A Blanchester woman died Tuesday night in a two-motorcycle crash on Corwin Road in Warren County, while the driver of the other motorcycle fled the scene, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was traveling southbound on Corwin Road on a...
BLANCHESTER, OH
Fox 19

Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An Arlington Heights woman was attacked at knifepoint in the broad daylight inside her own home, according to police. It happened on Blanche Avenue around noon on Tuesday. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, fought off the attackers and suffered minor cuts to her hands and arms, police say.
READING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy