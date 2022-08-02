Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO