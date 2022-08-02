Read on www.navarrenewspaper.com
Related
I-10 overhead signs to be removed next week; replaced with temporary signage
Three overhead signs along Interstate 10 will be removed and replaced with temporary signs that be mounted on the side of the interstate. The overhead signs will not be replaced because of the pending I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project that is expected to be under construction by late 2023.
Foley addresses flooding on County Road 12, studying more work
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – After citizens raised concerns over flooding in the area of State Route 59 and County Road 12, Foley voted on Aug. 1 to spend about $350,000 to hopefully alleviate the issue. “This is a major step toward de-bottlenecking the drainage so that it...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Planning Commission shoots down proposal to build new subdivision
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -There was a big debate Thursday night in Baldwin County. A proposal to build a new subdivision was shot down by the planning commission. The subdivision, Sherwood Grove, was not something many people in the community were in favor of. A lot of people showed up,...
WPMI
I-10 ramp closures August 7-10
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Next week ALDOT anticipates nightly lane/ramp closures on Interstate 10 in Mobile for the removal of 3 overhead signs. The locations and nights are listed below:. Sundav August 7.2022 and if necessary Monday August 8. 2022 - from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-10 Eastbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WPMI
Spanish Fort breaks ground on $3.9 million construction project
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Construction has finally begun on roadways near the Eastern Shore Centre which is great news for drivers who are sick and tired of getting their cars banged up. For several months now drivers have complained about big potholes, flattened tires and hundreds of dollars...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District’s 2022-23 bus route schedule now available
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Okaloosa County School District released the 2022-23 bus route schedule. The District has begun using Bus Bulletin to send notifications to parents if there are unexpected delays or schedule changes involving a student’s bus. If you would like to receive these notifications, you can register at the Bus Bulletin website.
Atmore Advance
Explosion occurs at Atmore Recycling LLC
An old fuel tank exploded Thursday morning at Atmore Recycling LLC, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said an employee was cutting on an old fuel tank, and the tank had some residual fumes inside. The AFD was called at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:24. They department cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Zoning Board denies Baldwin County Sewer sludge pond appeal
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Controversy over a Baldwin County Sewer System sludge pond in Gulf Shores led to a meeting between the utility and the city on Tuesday. City officials issued a "cease and desist" order against BCSS in May after residents complained of a strong stench coming from the utility's plant on Fort Morgan Road.
Escambia County resident asks candidates to sign environmental pledge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One Escambia County resident is taking it upon himself to hold candidates for county and city government accountable when it comes to environmental protection. John Nixon has been asking all of the candidates running for office in Escambia County, Pensacola and surrounding area to sign an environmental pledge that would […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baldwin County taking extreme safety measures for the new school year
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– A $1 million crisis alert system will be in every Baldwin County school this upcoming year. The first day of school is usually exciting for kids, walking through those double doors, going to a new classroom. Even though parents and students may be concerned about safety issues, the $1 million crisis alert […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers
The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
utv44.com
Pollman's Bake Shop permanently closes two stores, main Mobile shop temporarily shuttered
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inside, the phone never stops ringing. Outside, the customers never stop coming. This morning, Fred Pollman, owner of Pollman’s Bake Shop at Broad and Virginia Streets was meeting them at the door, telling them to come back next week. Since 1918, Mobilians have been...
WEAR
At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Racetrack Road and Skipper Avenue at around 3:42 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash included both a 75-year-old male driver in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Process to bring passenger rail service back to the Coast takes another step forward
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Bay St. Louis became the first city on the Mississippi Coast to begin construction on a set of projects needed before Amtrak can begin running trains from New Orleans to Mobile with four stops in South Mississippi. “I think this is the...
Escambia County Public Schools present 5 year strategic plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With an emphasis on students, employees, leadership, business and community, Escambia County Public Schools has presented a strategic plan that will shape its schools for the next five years. The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, titled “We’re All In,” grew out of a research process completed in May 2021, dubbed Celebrating Our […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Splash Time! Splash Park opens on North Wilson Street
There’s a new place to cool off in downtown Crestview. The splash park on North Wilson Street opened last Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by city, county and community leaders from civic organizations and businesses.
Comments / 0