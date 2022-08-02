ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace, FL

OBA

Foley addresses flooding on County Road 12, studying more work

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – After citizens raised concerns over flooding in the area of State Route 59 and County Road 12, Foley voted on Aug. 1 to spend about $350,000 to hopefully alleviate the issue. “This is a major step toward de-bottlenecking the drainage so that it...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

I-10 ramp closures August 7-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Next week ALDOT anticipates nightly lane/ramp closures on Interstate 10 in Mobile for the removal of 3 overhead signs. The locations and nights are listed below:. Sundav August 7.2022 and if necessary Monday August 8. 2022 - from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-10 Eastbound...
MOBILE, AL
Pace, FL
Florida Traffic
Florida Government
WPMI

Spanish Fort breaks ground on $3.9 million construction project

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Construction has finally begun on roadways near the Eastern Shore Centre which is great news for drivers who are sick and tired of getting their cars banged up. For several months now drivers have complained about big potholes, flattened tires and hundreds of dollars...
SPANISH FORT, AL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa School District’s 2022-23 bus route schedule now available

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Okaloosa County School District released the 2022-23 bus route schedule. The District has begun using Bus Bulletin to send notifications to parents if there are unexpected delays or schedule changes involving a student’s bus. If you would like to receive these notifications, you can register at the Bus Bulletin website.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Explosion occurs at Atmore Recycling LLC

An old fuel tank exploded Thursday morning at Atmore Recycling LLC, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said an employee was cutting on an old fuel tank, and the tank had some residual fumes inside. The AFD was called at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:24. They department cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Zoning Board denies Baldwin County Sewer sludge pond appeal

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Controversy over a Baldwin County Sewer System sludge pond in Gulf Shores led to a meeting between the utility and the city on Tuesday. City officials issued a "cease and desist" order against BCSS in May after residents complained of a strong stench coming from the utility's plant on Fort Morgan Road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers

The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools present 5 year strategic plan

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With an emphasis on students, employees, leadership, business and community, Escambia County Public Schools has presented a strategic plan that will shape its schools for the next five years.  The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, titled “We’re All In,” grew out of a research process completed in May 2021, dubbed Celebrating Our […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Splash Time! Splash Park opens on North Wilson Street

There’s a new place to cool off in downtown Crestview. The splash park on North Wilson Street opened last Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by city, county and community leaders from civic organizations and businesses.
CRESTVIEW, FL

