An old fuel tank exploded Thursday morning at Atmore Recycling LLC, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said an employee was cutting on an old fuel tank, and the tank had some residual fumes inside. The AFD was called at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:24. They department cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.

ATMORE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO