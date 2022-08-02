Read on wataugaonline.com
wataugaonline.com
Forest management and practice plans, cost share assistance available to Avery County landowners
NEWLAND – Private landowners play a critical role in keeping forests healthy and growing, with 77% of timberland in Avery County being privately owned. Through programs and services offered by the N.C. Forest Service, woodland owners have access to a variety of forest management and practice plans designed to help protect forestland.
focusnewspaper.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
WBTV
Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A major construction project in Iredell County will take longer to complete than first anticipated. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Interstate 77/Interstate 40 interchange is now set to be “substantially complete” by late 2023. The original completion date was...
‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
WRAL
Homegrown companies create decades-long legacies in Watauga County
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. The picturesque mountain communities of Watauga County are filled with a rich history. They are home to one of the South’s first resorts, dating from the late 1800s, to the famous locomotives of the early 1900s, and to Mast General Store which has been around to see much of that history.
my40.tv
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
agdaily.com
North Carolina Tyson plant worker killed by tractor-trailer
Tyson Foods plant worker Jason Wayne Barre was killed at a processing facility in Harmony, North Carolina. According to reports, the 44-year-old was working at River Valley Ingredients, a division of Tyson, when the incident occurred. On July 29, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded to the 9-1-1...
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
wataugaonline.com
Pet Supplies Plus in Boone fined for excessive price-scanner errors
The Pet Supplies Plus store in Boone is one of 61 businesses recently fined for excessive price-scanner errors by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division (NCDA&CS). The store, located at 2575 N.C. 105, Suite 10, has paid $750 in fines, according to an NCDA&CS report....
Magnitude 2.1 earthquake reported near Blowing Rock
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was reported near Blowing Rock early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake happened around 12:22 a.m. around 5km north-northeast of Blowing Rock at a depth of 2.1 km. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, there were no […]
Earthquake shakes NC near Blowing Rock & Boone
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Watauga County, North Carolina Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just over three miles north and northeast of the village of Blowing Rock. The USGS places the point of origin right in between Boone and Blowing Rock right along U.S. Highway […]
Charlotte Stories
Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility
(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
country1037fm.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
wcyb.com
Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend
BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Forest City, or 5 miles west of Polkville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Bostic, Thermal City, Sunshine, Union Mills and Shingle Hollow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County, troopers say
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Alcohol impairment and excessive speed are suspected in a deadly crash Wednesday night that involved a motorcycle in Iredell County, troopers said. A 2007 Victory motorcycle driven by Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, ran a stop sign on Houston Road at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek in Troutman.
