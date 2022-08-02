Property Committee to seek engineering plans for kitchen remodel

At its Monday meeting, the Barron County Property Committee approved getting engineering plans and bids for a makeover of the kitchen side of the former Ann Street School building in Rice Lake. That portion of the project is estimated at $2.8 million and would qualify for American Rescue and Protection Act funds. The action will be forwarded on to the County Board for its approval.

Last month Maintenance Director Steve Olson informed the committee that plans for the building to be remodeled — including space for a new kitchen for the nutrition program, and room for the respite daycare and Health and Human Services programs — came in at $3.8 million, which was over its $3 million cap. He suggested it was back to the drawing board.

Since then the county administrator and department heads have prioritized their needs with the need for a larger kitchen at the top.

County Administrator Jeff French told the committee that the nutrition program is putting out 500 meals a day with the meal program continuing to grow.

He said he wanted to do everything he could to squash the suggestion of contracting the meal program out. He wondered what company could be counted on to make and deliver 500 meals a day, 365 days a year. He said the county already has the staff, and he didn’t want the quality of the meals to go down.

“Our staff, our people, we control it,” said French, saying he did not want to contract out and lose that control, as happened at the Waste to Energy plant, ever again.

He shared data on meals served since 2013 from Jennifer Jako, director of the Aging and Disability Resource Center. In it she said, “Why not contract out? Many counties that contract meals with caterers have many issues, including quality, cost control and reliable caterers that can actually produce that volume. Nationally, central kitchen operations like Barron County have been shown to be the much better model.”

Committee Member Bill Schradle agreed that he didn’t want the meals to taste like mess hall meals in the military. He said the county’s residents deserved better than that.

The administrator said he really wanted the kitchen at the Sheriff’s Department/Justice Center, which would be a central location in the county, but there was just not enough square footage for it there. Furthermore the Ventures site in Cameron, which is currently being used, cannot be enlarged.

Corporation counsel John Muench asked if there would be capacity to double in size in the plans for a kitchen remodel at the Ann Street location. Olson said the kitchen would be large enough to expand to serving 800 meals a day.

The motion to approve to get engineering plans followed by bids on the project was approved by all but one committee member; Doug Effertz was opposed.

Improvements OK’d around Chetek dam

The committee also approved $31,000 as a placeholder in the budget for improvements to the public access area around the Chetek Dam. Conservation technician Tyler Guretzmacher was on vacation but submitted to the committee an estimated budget that included the following: clear main brush area and stabilize, $7,500; path to the river and infiltration trench, each $3,000; a hitching post, $1,000; east side path to river, $4,000; stairs for the portage route, $7,500; and clearing of the north bank, $5,000.

French said the improvements will involve removing dead trees, reseeding all disturbed area and covering it with an excelsior blanket. A family would like to add a memorial bench at the same time the improvements are being made.

Asked what happens if costs go over budget? Gruetzmacher will just whittle things off, keeping what is most needed. All approved the budget estimate.

Rifle range to get cameras

Olson said the first step in solving the issues at the county’s rifle range in the town of Arland will be to get cameras installed for surveillance. The committee authorized use of ARPA funds for equipment, not to exceed $25,000.

French said, “I see this as a step in the process of many steps to address change in usage and other events at the rifle range.”

The maintenance director said other solutions are being worked out.

“Our end result is to control the flow and limit days,” Olson said, suggesting only having only one of the county’s two ranges open at a time. He said he is considering having the Arland range open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, then “sending the weekend traffic up north.” That means opening the range in Barronett on those days and shutting down the Arland range “to give its neighbors a break.”

Olson said to receive the grant funds, the county is required to be open at least three days a week.

French said there are mechanisms to control ranges, noting the state Department of Natural Resources has seasonal restrictions.