Children’s Museum of Evansville Invites Families to Play for FREE This Week

Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
Downtown Evansville (EID) Hopes to Reconnect The City And Increase Safety with Colorful LED Lighting
I don't do a lot of driving at night, but it is technically still nighttime when I arrive at work in Downtown Evansville. I think that it is so neat to see the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse lit with different colors, sometimes in support of something happening. Honestly, I can use all of the extra light that I can get when it comes to driving in the dark.
Indiana Man Surprises His Mom with a Custom Song for the Mother/Son Dance at His Wedding
Last Saturday, we were invited to a wedding at Scales Lake in Boonville. We were so excited to get some good food and watch my husband's cousin, Tiffany Sollars, and her longtime fiance, Warren Morris, tie the knot. The Wedding was FULL of Surprises!. The wedding was super cute -...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes band gets big break
Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
Evansville Police Officer Coordinates an Unforgettable Birthday Surprise for Young Man with Autism
Officer Taylor Merriss has been with the Evansville Police Department for seven years. Last year she stepped into the role of Special Projects Coordinator, and this week she was able to coordinate a very special surprise, that Noel will never forget. Meet Noel. Taylor first met her friend Noel through...
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
visitduboiscounty.com
Unique Pit Stop Attractions in Dubois County
Southern Indiana is known for our scenic beauty. No matter the season, enjoy a drive through the rolling hills as you hop from one pit stop attraction to the next, all located in Dubois County!. 4890 W. State Road 56, Jasper, Indiana 47546. “If the lights are on, come right...
You Can Celebrate Christmas with a Festive BBQ-Themed Ornament in Owensboro
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Owensboro! Imagination Library of Daviess County just unveiled their brand new 2022 Christmas ornament, continuing a tradition that has taken place here in town for nearly twenty years. Imagination Library uses their annual Christmas ornament reveal as a fundraiser for...
Five Amazing Shows Announced for 2022-23 Season of ‘Broadway in Evansville’
We are so fortunate to have a venue like the Old National Events Plaza (ONEP), which includes the beautiful Aiken Theatre, here in Southern Indiana. The ONEP hosts dozens of shows and events each year, including concerts, comedy shows, kid's programs, conventions, banquets, and more. When it comes to the Aiken Theatre, there is no doubt that the Broadway in Evansville series is one of the highlights every year.
Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds
Friday nights in downtown Owensboro are supposed to be fun- a celebration of music, food and community. But last Friday evening, months of mounting frustrations and concerns led one local business owner to speak up and firmly plant in her feet in the ground. The Creme Coffee House, effective immediately, has announced a major change in their policies.
Time to Eat! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit Goodfellows Club of Owensboro
It's another WBKR Yard Party! This party involves the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro. They do so many amazing things for so many people in need, so let's support their mission. We all have to eat!. I know the Goodfellows Club very well. They do amazing work with area schools to...
Friday Night is AG Night at Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
Believe it or not, we're turning into the home stretch of the 26th season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. We have exactly one month left of free music on the riverfront. The season officially wraps up on Friday, September 2nd. However, there's still a lot of fun planned and a lot of great bands still set to play.
Your Top Ten Best Places to Eat Chicken Wings in the Tri-State [RESULTS]
To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, we asked which restaurant has the most crave-able wings in town. Who serves up the biggest, sauciest, and tastiest wings in the tri-state? You took the poll, and we have the results. Last week, we played the "One Has to Go Challenge" on social...
Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
14news.com
Evansville family deals with days-long power outage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Lydia De Jarnett told 14 News that her mother’s home had been without power since Monday’s storm. The utility pole behind her home had been destroyed. “There’s no fans, there’s no TV, there’s nothing,” she explained. “It’s just her in a quiet...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be moved
The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
