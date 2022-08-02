U.S. Household Debt Tops $16 Trillion Amid Rising Inflation

Read on money.usnews.com
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
Household debt tops $16 trillion for the first time, fueled by higher inflation and interest rates
Household debt climbed past $16 trillion in the second quarter, as soaring inflation pushed up housing and auto balances. Mortgage balances rose 1.9% for the quarter, or $207 billion, to about $11.4 trillion. Credit card balances surged 13% over the past year, the largest gain in more than 20 years.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt
U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
Americans are anxious about a recession as inflation cuts into their spending power
As experts debate whether or not the U.S. is already in a recession, many Americans are already bracing themselves for a downturn. Consumer spending may have a big impact on the U.S. economy in the months to come, according to UBS, which projects 40% odds of a recession in the next 12 months.
Analysis: U.S. banks face trillion-dollar reverse repo headache
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The trillions of dollars in overnight cash tucked away daily at the Federal Reserve could turn into a major headache for banks that could squeeze their balance sheets and impair their ability to lend.
Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years
The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike
(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari. The Fed remains laser-focused on fighting inflation, no matter the cost. When news hit last week that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, everyone began asking the question: Is the country officially in a recession?. It’s complicated, experts say, as the...
Wall Street rallies on economic data, crude falls as stockpiles jump
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped to a sharply higher close and Treasury yields touched two-week highs on Wednesday as robust economic data, upbeat corporate guidance and easing geopolitical concerns boosted investor risk appetite.
Today’s mortgage rates: 30-year rates tumble back below 5% | August 4, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Canada Sheds Jobs for Second Month in a Row, Central Bank Seen Hiking Rates
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's economy unexpectedly lost jobs for the second month in a row in July after a year-long boom, but analysts predicted that this would not stop the Bank of Canada from hiking interest rates to fight inflation. Statistics Canada on Friday reported 30,600 positions were shed while the...
Mortgage rates fall as fears about the US economy loom
Mortgage rates dropped last week, as rates continue to fluctuate fears that the US economy is entering a recession build.
Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Consumers Continued to Spend in July While Navigating High Inflation
PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- According to Mastercard SpendingPulse TM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, U.S. retail spending excluding automotive increased +11.2% year-over-year in July, while retail sales excluding automotive and gas rose +9.0%. Notably, e-commerce sales were up 11.7% YOY, a sharp increase after months of softer growth. Rising prices—particularly for necessities such as food and fuel—were a contributing factor, as Mastercard SpendingPulse reflects nominal spending and is not adjusted for inflation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005938/en/ Mastercard SpendingPulse - U.S. Retail Snapshot, July 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
Mortgage Rates on Aug. 4, 2022: Fixed Rates Decline
A variety of notable mortgage rates slumped again today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages went down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, remained steady. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since...
