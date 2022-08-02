ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Household Debt Tops $16 Trillion Amid Rising Inflation

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Household Debt#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Business Personal Finance#The New York Fed#Americans
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
deseret.com

Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt

U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years

The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike

(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Canada Sheds Jobs for Second Month in a Row, Central Bank Seen Hiking Rates

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's economy unexpectedly lost jobs for the second month in a row in July after a year-long boom, but analysts predicted that this would not stop the Bank of Canada from hiking interest rates to fight inflation. Statistics Canada on Friday reported 30,600 positions were shed while the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Consumers Continued to Spend in July While Navigating High Inflation

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- According to Mastercard SpendingPulse TM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, U.S. retail spending excluding automotive increased +11.2% year-over-year in July, while retail sales excluding automotive and gas rose +9.0%. Notably, e-commerce sales were up 11.7% YOY, a sharp increase after months of softer growth. Rising prices—particularly for necessities such as food and fuel—were a contributing factor, as Mastercard SpendingPulse reflects nominal spending and is not adjusted for inflation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005938/en/ Mastercard SpendingPulse - U.S. Retail Snapshot, July 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Mortgage Rates on Aug. 4, 2022: Fixed Rates Decline

A variety of notable mortgage rates slumped again today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages went down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, remained steady. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy