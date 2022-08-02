ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A Change of Direction Inspired by Library of Congress Explorations

By Danna Bell
loc.gov
 3 days ago
Read on blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Henry Louis Gates Jr. announced as editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English

Popular words used in Black culture for centuries are making their way into Oxford’s newest dictionary. Henry Louis Gates Jr., historian and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, has announced he will serve as editor-in-chief of the Oxford Dictionary of African American English, a new glossary of language that will contain popular phrases used by historical Black figures and modern-day Black Americans.
SOCIETY
The Conversation Africa

Remembering Frantz Fanon – six great reads

Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born psychiatrist, philosopher, revolutionary and leading pan-Africanist, would have been 97 on 20 July 2022. He left a remarkable imprint. His views influenced many in the field of mental illness as well as pan-Africanist thinkers and anti-colonialism and black liberation campaigners. Fanon’s wide-ranging interests can be gleaned...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy