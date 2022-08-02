A Change of Direction Inspired by Library of Congress Explorations

Read on blogs.loc.gov
Related
Henry Louis Gates Jr. announced as editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English
Popular words used in Black culture for centuries are making their way into Oxford’s newest dictionary. Henry Louis Gates Jr., historian and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, has announced he will serve as editor-in-chief of the Oxford Dictionary of African American English, a new glossary of language that will contain popular phrases used by historical Black figures and modern-day Black Americans.
Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For?
Over the last year, you may have seen the phrase Foundational Black Americans (FBA) tossed around the internet thanks to the "World #1 Race Baiter," Tariq Nasheed. The post Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For? appeared first on NewsOne.
Ebony, Jet magazines memorialized in Smithsonian's African American history museum
The collection of 4 million prints and negatives from Ebony and Jet magazines have officially been transferred to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as the Getty Research Institute.
Remembering Frantz Fanon – six great reads
Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born psychiatrist, philosopher, revolutionary and leading pan-Africanist, would have been 97 on 20 July 2022. He left a remarkable imprint. His views influenced many in the field of mental illness as well as pan-Africanist thinkers and anti-colonialism and black liberation campaigners. Fanon’s wide-ranging interests can be gleaned...
Comments / 0