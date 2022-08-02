ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

News19 WLTX

Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
HOLLY HILL, SC
WBTW News13

SLED charges South Carolina man previously arrested for murder for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Dorchester County man on Thursday for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson, 44, was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets for more than $400, according to authorities. […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Marion Co schools’ lockdown was caused by shooting suspect who threatened he ‘was not going down without a fight,’ remains on the run

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools that were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon were placed into lockdown because of a nearby person who was wanted in connection to a shooting, officials announced Thursday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., the person had not been caught. News13 had reached out to law enforcement agencies […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies name Timmonsville man charged with hitting deputy’s vehicle before leading chase that led to crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Timmonsville man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he hit a deputy’s vehicle while trying to run away, led deputies on a chase and then wrecked a stolen vehicle. Jacob Alan Brown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under a suspended license and […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
SUMTER, SC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded

The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WECT

Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
TABOR CITY, NC

