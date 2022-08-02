Read on www.peedeenewsnetwork.com
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
WMBF
Police: Scene cleared after bomb threat investigation at Georgetown Walmart
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in the Grand Strand on Thursday. The Georgetown Police Department said the store received a call earlier in the day regarding the threat. By around 9 p.m., authoirites said the store had reopened after being cleared with...
5th man arrested in connection to Marlboro County club shooting that killed 1, injured 3
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting last month at a club in Marlboro County, according to authorities, making him the fifth person to be arrested for the deadly shooting. Javonte Varquis Rollerson, also known as “Veto,” was taken into custody on Thursday, according to […]
Suspect charged with murder in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting after victim dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The woman accused of shooting and killing a man inside a North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo is now facing a murder charge. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin passed […]
SLED charges South Carolina man previously arrested for murder for cashing in stolen lottery tickets
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Dorchester County man on Thursday for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station. John Stanford Johnson, 44, was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets for more than $400, according to authorities. […]
Police: Marion Co schools’ lockdown was caused by shooting suspect who threatened he ‘was not going down without a fight,’ remains on the run
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools that were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon were placed into lockdown because of a nearby person who was wanted in connection to a shooting, officials announced Thursday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., the person had not been caught. News13 had reached out to law enforcement agencies […]
Florence County deputies name Timmonsville man charged with hitting deputy’s vehicle before leading chase that led to crash
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Timmonsville man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he hit a deputy’s vehicle while trying to run away, led deputies on a chase and then wrecked a stolen vehicle. Jacob Alan Brown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under a suspended license and […]
South Carolina chase ends with car getting hit by train
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person on Wednesday after a car chase ended on the train tracks — with the driver barely getting out on time. According to CCSO, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop at about 12:45 a.m. on Rivers Avenue, but the driver fled into […]
WIS-TV
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
wfxb.com
North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded
The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
Orangeburg County couple suing after encounter with police officers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg couple is suing the Towns of Holly Hill and Santee after they say they were forced out of their house in the middle of the night at gunpoint, handcuffed, and held unlawfully law enforcement. The couple’s attorney says they want answers nearly two years later. “Mr. Glover and Ms. […]
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report....
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
WIS-TV
Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found lying on the road with injuries to his upper body around midnight Tuesday in Sumter, and later died from his injuries. According to the Sumter Police Department, a driver discovered the victim, who has since been identified as Stevy Pleasant, on a driveway of the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.
Bond hearing held in Florence County for murder suspect Semori McKnight
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday morning in Florence County for a man charged in a 2020 murder. Semori McKnight is charged with murder in the March 25, 2020, killing of Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville. The hearing ended without a decision by the judge. Count on New13 for […]
Inside Nova
Jury finds woman guilty of first-degree murder in 2016 Food Lion shooting
A jury last week found a Woodbridge woman guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 24-year-old Dumfries man during a fight over custody in the parking lot of the Hoadly Road Food Lion. Roberta Brandon, now 29, was found guilty last week and will be sentenced...
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
WECT
Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
