POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

18-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Possession of an Untraceable Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a gun investigation. Authorities state that on July 9, officers began a firearm investigation following the recovery of a 9mm handgun in the area of 7th and Washington Streets. Through the course of their investigation, police identified 18-year-old Javon Turner as a suspect. On July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they observed Turner. Police took Turner into custody without incident.
Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on July 30 at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street for a shots fired complaint Police made contact with 35-year-old Ryan Bolling and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Through investigative measures, police confirmed that Bolling had fired the handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police Arrest Wanted Brookhaven Man After Foot Chase
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted Brookhaven man and recovered a dirt bike. Authorities state that on August 1 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of West 25th Street in reference to a subject with a dirt bike. As officers arrived, multiple subjects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, police took 20-year-old Christopher Jimenez of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, into custody without incident.
Teen Arrested: Heroin, Gun Seized in Wilmington Drug Bust
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they made contact with 19-year-old Cartier Kent. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, .084 grams of heroin, and 27.1 grams of marijuana. Police took Kent into custody without incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Arrest Suspect in Robbery Incident, Amtrak Passengers Help Restrain Man
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery incident. Authorities stated that on July 25 at approximately 1:43 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a robbery that just occurred. Upon arrival, police learned that Amtrak Police, with the assistance of two members of the public, had the suspect, 36-year-old Norman Nelson, in custody. Nelson was taken into custody by Wilmington Police without incident.
wdac.com
Authorities Search For Missing Chester County Man
CHESTER COUNTY – A missing Chester County man is being sought by authorities. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen July 24th at his home on Waterway Road in East Nottingham Township. It is believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with PA registration: LDD -2622. He is possibly in the southern Chester County area. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Avondale at (610) 268-2022 or anonymously contact the PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
WMDT.com
Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway
GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
43-Year-Old West Chester Man Arrested for Air Gun Fight
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
Motorcyclist Driving Through Red Light Killed After Crash With SUV In Chester County: Police
A motorcyclist who was fleeing from police died after driving through a red light and crashing into an SUV in Chester County, authorities said. Troopers spotted the speeding motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 322 in Honey Brook Borough, and tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Pennsylvania State Police said.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
WBOC
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver
ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel
HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
Cold Case Unit Asks for Public’s Help in Wilmington Murder from 2011
WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to a murder that occurred in 2011. On June 30, 2011, at 8:15 a.m., 30-year-old Teiso Richardson was shot and killed in the 200 block of West 28th Street. This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are asking for assistance from the public.
WBOC
Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Robert Mosley. Robert was last seen at the Department of Human Services located at 1515 Arch Street, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm. Robert is 18 years old, 5’5,...
