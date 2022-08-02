ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

BREAKING: Charter Review Committee Says San Angelo Is ONLY Texas City Left That Elects a Police Chief

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO – The newly formed San Angelo City Charter Review Committee whose sole function is to recommend direction to the City Council on the issue of an electing vs. appointing the Police Chief asked for more time during the regular council meeting Tuesday morning.

Committee Chairman and former long time municipal Judge Allen Gilbert told the city council that their research showed San Angelo is now the only city in Texas to still elect a Chief of Police.

The elected vs. appointed Police Chief issue is a hot button issue for voters in San Angelo.  Voters have been asked on several occasions whether they prefer to elect a Chief of Police or allow the City Manager and City Council to appoint one.

Voters have been clear in the past that they want to elect the Chief of Police. The last election seven years ago saw 73% of voters choose to elect the Police Chief.

At issue is qualifications.  Gilbert told the council Tuesday morning that many people are surprised to learn that the only qualifications to be elected Police Chief in San Angelo is that a candidate must be 18 years old and have lived in San Angelo for the last two consecutive years.  Candidates are not required to be certified peace officers in Texas and are not required to become certified.  According to city staff Tuesday, the San Angelo Police Chief is only required to become a certified Chief Administrator within the first year of being elected and does not have to become a certified peace officer as it stands now.

At the end of the discussion, the City Council agreed to give the Charter Review Committee time to educate the public using social media, local media, and the city's tv channel and YouTube as well as hold a town hall meeting.  The Charter Review Committee will then return to the City Council with updated information in time to put the issue on the ballot in May 2023.

Gilbert told the Council the committee would not make a recommendation to appoint or elect a Police Chief; rather they would only provide information to the council.

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Looking for Fugitive Wanted for Felony Theft

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Bonnie Lopez who is wanted for Felony Theft. According to social media, on this week's "Wanted Wednesday" the San Angelo Police Department would like the public's assistance with locating Bonnie Lopez. Bonnie currently holds two Felony theft warrants for her arrest and they could use your help with locating her.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Running from Police Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Goodfellow AFB cuts ribbons on new facilities

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting for two new facilities on Wednesday, August 3. Military personnel, San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and other community leaders attended the ceremony. The new facilities are a covered military working dog training pavilion and a covered fitness pavilion made possible through […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
UVALDE, TX
