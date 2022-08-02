ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

County Enters Agreement to Allow Released Jail Inmates to be Bused to City Bus Station

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Newly release inmates at the Tom Green County Jail will now have the opportunity to get a ride to the bus station in downtown San Angelo twice a day under a Memorandum of Understanding between the County and the Concho Valley Council of Governments/Concho Valley Transit District.

Commissioners inked the deal with the Transit District for a pilot program from now to Dec. 31, 2022.  The MOU provides for a bus to pick up newly released inmates at the jail at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and transport them to the bus station downtown located at 510 N. Chadbourne St.

Jail Commander Todd Allen told the Court that since the new jail opened in July 2020 , inmates have been released at the site on U.S.67/277 N. and had to make their own way back to the city if they didn't have a ride.

Allen told Commissioners that inmates released overnight would be allowed to stay in the lobby of the Detention Facility until the bus arrived the next morning.

Businesses in the area had advised customers and employees to lock their vehicles because some of those released from jail might be inclined to break into vehicles.

There are highway signs near the jail warning motorists not to pickup hitch hikers.

