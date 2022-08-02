ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Robbery & Theft Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 19 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following:

  • Rebecca Bennett was arrested for theft of a property between $100 and $750, possession of a controlled substance PG 1/1-B less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespassing at 8:45 p.m. Her bond has not been set at this time.
  • Austen Zertuche was arrested for robbery at 6:22 p.m. His bond was set at $20,000.

There are currently 507 inmates at the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Selling Drugs & Evading Arrest Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Area Law Enforcement officers arrested 30 individuals over the last 24 hours who were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Running from Police Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

REPORT: Suspect Indicted for Manslaughter in 'Accidental' Shooting After Victim Later Dies

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for manslaughter after a man he allegedly shot in the back later died of his injuries. According to court documents, on February 21, 2022, San Angelo police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Magdalen Street regarding a shooting victim call. Once officers were on scene, they learned that the victim, identified as Andy Hinojos, had been shot in the back and transported to the Shannon Emergency Room.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Selling Weapon Used in Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been incited by a Tom Green County grand jury for capital murder by terror or other threat that occurred in 2021. According to court documents, Mykah Saldivar was involved in the murder of Jacob Hernandez at the Nueva Vista Apartment complex in May 2021. Saldivar was the individual who either sold or gave Francisco Morales and David Rodriguez a gun to commit a crime.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Crash Rips Door off of Car in Dangerous High Speed Crash

SAN ANGELO – The driver of a white passenger car allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of N. Bryant and 14th St. Friday morning crashing into a red van. The crash tore the front passenger door off the white car. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tim Vasquez to be Sentenced Friday at 1:30 p.m.

SAN ANGELO, TX — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez will be sentenced today at the Federal Courthouse in San Angelo, 33 E. Twohig Ave. His sentencing follows his conviction in March 2022 for bribery and three counts of honest mail fraud. Earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney in Lubbock stated that all together, Vasquez could get 70 years in jail.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Tim Vasquez Sentenced to 15.5 Years, $35,000 Fine

SAN ANGELO, TX — Tim Vasquez has been sentenced to 15.5 years in federal prison and will have to pay a $35,000 fine. The former San Angelo Police Chief convicted of accepting bribes entered the courtroom in the Federal Courthouse downtown wearing a yellow jumpsuit. He was shackled, so he had chains on his ankles and his wrists were chained to his waste. He shuffled as he made his way to his seat.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Former Police Chief Tim Vasquez Sentencing is Today

SAN ANGELO- Today, Joe Hyde interviews Tara Kelley about her brother, Bill Farmer, who has cancer and what they are doing to help raise funds for his ongoing battle. Also, former Police Chief Tim Vasquez is in San Angelo today for his sentencing after he was found guilty of honest mail fraud and bribery. An Ector County man was caught in a construction zone with 9 pounds of marijuana, a San Angelo Man was indicted for "accidentally" shooting another man, the local weather, and what's going on in San Angelo this weekend.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Wild Weekend in San Angelo Lands Nearly 50 in Jail

SAN ANGELO – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Aggressive Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Attacking & Robbing a Man with Pepper Spray

SAN ANGELO – A local man has been arrested after allegedly robbing an individual after assaulting him with pepper spray. According to reports from law enforcement, the victim stated that Austen Zertuche was following him in a vehicle from the Dollar General store located at 10860 West Carlsbad Loop in Carlsbad. The victim staten he then pulled his vehicle over at the 11700 block of West Grape Creek Road where Zertuche pulled up next to the vehicle and stopped.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Signs Lengthly Plea Deal for Crimes Against Children

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl has signed a court document Monday including a plea deal which would sentence him to 20 years in prison. Arrest records show David Gene Wright, 41, was arrested on July 9, 2021, on aggravated sexual assault charged involving a child. According to court documents, on April 18, 2020, in a forensic interview, a minor victim who was under the age of 14 at the time said they were in a bedroom when Wright entered. The child victim stated that Wright began sexually assaulting the child. The victim provided detailed…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

At Least One Dead in Gruesome Oil Field Truck Crash

KERMIT, TX – A gruesome head on crash in the heart of the Permian Basin killed at least one person on Tuesday afternoon. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 2 at around 4 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to State Highway 302 near the Winkler and Loving county line for the report of a major crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
