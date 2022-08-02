Robbery & Theft Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 19 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following:

Rebecca Bennett was arrested for theft of a property between $100 and $750, possession of a controlled substance PG 1/1-B less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespassing at 8:45 p.m. Her bond has not been set at this time.

Austen Zertuche was arrested for robbery at 6:22 p.m. His bond was set at $20,000.

There are currently 507 inmates at the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations: