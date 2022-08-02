ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Driver High on the Reefer Arrested with a Duffle Bag Full of Weed

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

EARLY – Police in the City of Early in Brown County arrested a driver early Tuesday for possession of a duffle bag full of marijuana.

According to the Early Police Department, on Tuesday Aug. 2, shortly after midnight Officer Taylor Fletcher stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Garmon Drive.

Officer Fletcher could smell an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. The driver admitted to having two marijuana cigarettes. Officer Fletcher then searched the vehicle where he located 14.9 lbs of marijuana packed in a duffle bag and a vape vial that contained THC.

The driver, Forrest Warren Stevens was arrested for possession of marijuana over 5 lbs under 50 lbs. 3rd Degree Felony and possession of controlled substance under gram a state jail felony.

Stevens was taken to the Brown County Jail.

