Read on www.countynewsonline.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
August 5, 2022
Employees love flexibility in the tech workplace — and tech leaders should, too. For tech employees, flex time and slack time provide the flexibility they crave. For tech leaders, flexible work initiatives keep employees happy and productivity high.... DARKE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPOND TO INJURY CRASH. On August 4, 2022...
countynewsonline.org
Greg Eubank
SEPTEMBER 6, 1961 – AUGUST 4, 2022. Gregory A. Eubank, age 60 of Greenville, Ohio passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 5:38 AM at Wayne Hospital, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Dayton, Ohio on September 6, 1961 to the late George Muncie and Carolyn Jeanne (Brown) Eubank. Greg had been a Greenville High School Graduate, class of 1978. He retired from Masters Industry in Ansonia, Ohio. Greg was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Greenville. He loved people, family and God; he was a fierce “prayer warrior” and prayed for people all of the time. He enjoyed reading and anything pertaining to science. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his uncle Ron Bruner.
countynewsonline.org
Delbert L Musselman
APRIL 7, 1938 – AUGUST 1, 2022. Delbert L. Musselman age 84, of Union City, Ohio, passed away at 12:39 am Monday, August 1, 2022, at Union City Care Center. Delbert was born April 7, 1938, in Darke County to the late Wilbur J. & Kathryn L. (Wills) Musselman. In addition to his parents, Delbert was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Musselman; and sisters, Wilma Sleppy, Julia Timmons McWhinney and Roberta Neargardner Schieding.
countynewsonline.org
Frank Dawson
AUGUST 4, 1938 – AUGUST 2, 2022. Franklin Benjamin “Frank” Dawson, 84 of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at 10:02 PM at his residence. Frank was born February 6, 1938 in Clermont County, Ohio, the son of the late Franklin and Dora Mae (DeHart) Dawson. Frank served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He worked as a truck driver for 52 years working for Fast Motor Freight Company, Subler Trucking, Zumstein Inc. for 18 years, and retired from A.L. Smith trucking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
countynewsonline.org
Bradford High School Community Aug. 15 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Help save lives during a time of critical need and get a chance to “Pick Your Prize” when you donate at the Bradford High School community blood drive Monday, Aug. 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. Make an...
countynewsonline.org
Marsha Ann Lindeman
NOVEMBER 30, 1943 – JULY 29, 2022. Marsha Ann Lindeman, age 78, of Lima, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. Marsha was born November 30, 1943. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the LINDEMAN family.
countynewsonline.org
DARKE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPOND TO INJURY CRASH
On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of US Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021 Honda Accord, driven by...
countynewsonline.org
Results of the August primaries for Darke County
In the second primaries for this year, which have been that late in the year because of the problems in the redistricting process in the State of Ohio, the Democrat races were uncontested and made Sophia Rodriguez the DEM-candidate for the State Representative for the 84th congressional district (northern part of Darke County, large part of Mercer County and parts of Auglaize County) .
Comments / 0