SEPTEMBER 6, 1961 – AUGUST 4, 2022. Gregory A. Eubank, age 60 of Greenville, Ohio passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 5:38 AM at Wayne Hospital, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Dayton, Ohio on September 6, 1961 to the late George Muncie and Carolyn Jeanne (Brown) Eubank. Greg had been a Greenville High School Graduate, class of 1978. He retired from Masters Industry in Ansonia, Ohio. Greg was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Greenville. He loved people, family and God; he was a fierce “prayer warrior” and prayed for people all of the time. He enjoyed reading and anything pertaining to science. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his uncle Ron Bruner.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO