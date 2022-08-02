Lighting Rigs, Signage Installed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom

Read on wdwnt.com
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneydining.com
Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!
When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
WDW News Today
Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland
Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
'Silent majority' of Disney employees oppose woke 'godmother' name change, cast member says
Most Disney employees oppose left-leaning efforts to promote inclusion, such as the recent change to the "Fairy Godmother"-themed titles at the Bibbidi Boppidi Boutiques at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California igniting internet outrage, a Disney cast member told Fox News Digital. "There is a plaque as...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag, Preview Merchandise for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and More: Daily Recap (7/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, July 11, 2022.
Popculture
Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul
It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
WDW News Today
Light-Up Groot Sketchbook Ornament Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you ever dreamed of starting your own version of The Tivan Collection (which if you read this site, you probably already have), you can now add Groot to your holiday collection with this new light-up Sketchbook ornament we found at Disney Home in the Downtown Disney District.
disneydining.com
Disney Reverses Decision, Popular Attractions to Remain on Disney Genie+ Indefinitely
Summer is the most popular time for Guests to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. Families brave the heat and the long lines in order to get their very own piece of the magic. While the crowds may be big, one thing can help make their days easier, Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was introduced last October, replacing the free FastPass system. For $15 per person, per day, Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and select rides they wish to get front of the line access to. This includes popular rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Spaceship Earth, and Tower of Terror.
WDW News Today
New “The Haunted Mansion” Nightshirt, Long-Sleeved Shirt, and Jacket Creep Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion is never dead at The Haunted Mansion, and now guests can pick up new apparel inspired by the classic attraction at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Nightshirt – $34.99. This new nightshirt features iconography...
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 7/27/22 (MagicBand+ Debuts to Mediocre Interest & Confused Guests, Vault Collection Merchandise, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Royal greetings from Magic Kingdom! MagicBand+ debuts today and we’re excited to see all of the new designs offered so let’s go see them!. There was already a small crowd around them at the Emporium...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida Closing Temporarily Later This Month
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in Universal Studios Florida will be temporarily closed beginning August 21. The closure will last through August 25, with it scheduled to reopen to guests on August 26. This is presumably for a standard refurbishment. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
