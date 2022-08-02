Read on www.coveringthecorner.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam. Drury's 402-foot homer occured in the first...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Derek Jeter commiserates over the 2004 ALCS in latest episode of his documentary
Derek Jeter reflected on the 2004 ALCS in the latest episode of his ESPN docuseries, “The Captain.” The Boston Red Sox came back and beat the New York Yankees in a historic comeback.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Padres sweep Tuesday doubleheader on Trent Grisham's walk-off homer
The Padres swept Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Rockies, following up on Game 1’s 13-5 win with a 3-2 win in the night cap. The Padres fell behind early 2-0 in the top of the 1st inning, but answered back immediately with 2 runs of their own.
Yardbarker
Joey Gallo ‘Very Excited’ To Help Dodgers ‘Any Way I Can’
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Joey Gallo on Wednesday, one day after acquiring him from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. With the Yankees, Gallo went from being one of the top players traded at the 2021 deadline to batting .159/.282/.339 with four doubles, 12 home runs, 82 wRC+ and an MLB-worst 39% strikeout rate this season.
Guardians Shutout By Stros, Drop Series Opener Thursday Night
The Guardians fell to the Astros 6-0 at home on Thursday night to start off the four-game set in Cleveland.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kapler ejected, Giants swept by Dodgers to fall to 3-12 since All-Star break
SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.Kershaw appeared to feel discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts.Mookie Betts and Trea Turner homered for Los Angeles, which completed its first...
Comments / 0