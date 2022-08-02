ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Yardbarker

Joey Gallo ‘Very Excited’ To Help Dodgers ‘Any Way I Can’

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Joey Gallo on Wednesday, one day after acquiring him from the New York Yankees in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. With the Yankees, Gallo went from being one of the top players traded at the 2021 deadline to batting .159/.282/.339 with four doubles, 12 home runs, 82 wRC+ and an MLB-worst 39% strikeout rate this season.
CBS San Francisco

Kapler ejected, Giants swept by Dodgers to fall to 3-12 since All-Star break

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.Kershaw appeared to feel discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts.Mookie Betts and Trea Turner homered for Los Angeles, which completed its first...
