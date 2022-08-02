Read on www.gladstonedispatch.com
State commission told low pay, lack of support fueling teacher shortage
Teachers, school administrators and advocacy groups on Wednesday laid out for a state commission a long list of grueling conditions they say drive educators out of the industry. At the third meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission — created by the State Board of Education —...
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Parson celebrates historic increase in funding for preventing tobacco use
Missouri is targeting tobacco use with a “historic” $2.5 million for its Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program, Gov. Mike Parson said at a roll-out event Wednesday. The governor gathered with health advocates and others at the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to celebrate the largest investment Missouri has made to stop smoking.
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
State Rep. Jackie Walorski
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
Survey seeks worker input on recovery-friendly workplaces
A statewide survey asks workers how well their employers understand substance use and support employees in recovery. Survey results will help design programs to create recovery-friendly workplaces across Missouri, according to a press release. The initiative seeks to create workplace cultures that promote employee safety, health and well-being; reduce the...
Missouri Bicentennial Quilt makes stop near Northland
Quilt blocks representing western Missouri counties including Clay County and communities across the state are featured in the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. It will be on display for a final stop in the Kansas City area at the State Historical Society of Missouri Kansas City Research Center, located in the Miller Nichols Library, 800 E. 51st St., on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.
Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor
With nearly all precincts reporting, Scott Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over David Gregory.(Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead...
Missouri AG Schmitt decisively wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate
(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in convincing fashion, doubling the number of votes of his next two challengers combined. Schmitt finished atop the 21-candidate field with U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Missouri Gov. Eric...
Missouri Task Force 1 expected to move to second flood recovery mission Wednesday
Missouri Task Force 1 was expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday. At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week. MO-TF1 shared...
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Hartzler, Greitens to claim GOP Senate nomination
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beat back a crowded field of opponents Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. With a little over a quarter of precincts reporting, Schmitt led with 41% of the vote, compared to 24% for...
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
