Missouri State

State commission told low pay, lack of support fueling teacher shortage

Teachers, school administrators and advocacy groups on Wednesday laid out for a state commission a long list of grueling conditions they say drive educators out of the industry. At the third meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission — created by the State Board of Education —...
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Parson celebrates historic increase in funding for preventing tobacco use

Missouri is targeting tobacco use with a “historic” $2.5 million for its Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program, Gov. Mike Parson said at a roll-out event Wednesday. The governor gathered with health advocates and others at the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to celebrate the largest investment Missouri has made to stop smoking.
State Rep. Jackie Walorski

Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Survey seeks worker input on recovery-friendly workplaces

A statewide survey asks workers how well their employers understand substance use and support employees in recovery. Survey results will help design programs to create recovery-friendly workplaces across Missouri, according to a press release. The initiative seeks to create workplace cultures that promote employee safety, health and well-being; reduce the...
Missouri Bicentennial Quilt makes stop near Northland

Quilt blocks representing western Missouri counties including Clay County and communities across the state are featured in the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. It will be on display for a final stop in the Kansas City area at the State Historical Society of Missouri Kansas City Research Center, located in the Miller Nichols Library, 800 E. 51st St., on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor

With nearly all precincts reporting, Scott Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over David Gregory.(Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead...
Missouri AG Schmitt decisively wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in convincing fashion, doubling the number of votes of his next two challengers combined. Schmitt finished atop the 21-candidate field with U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Missouri Gov. Eric...
Thousands remain without power after storms hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Storms that socked the region overnight Wednesday left about 6,900 Ameren customers without power Thursday morning. As of 11 a.m., the outages were primarily in Missouri and concentrated in St. Louis County. Some 700 crew members for Ameren were working Thursday to try to restore power....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

