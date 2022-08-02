Read on www.austinchronicle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Austin Chronicle
We Have an Issue: Best of Austin: Restaurants Finalists Announced
Remember a few weeks back when I was nudging you to vote in the first round of our Best of Austin: Restaurants poll? The fruits of your labor are here! Your many and varied votes have been tallied, and in this issue we present the finalists – 364 total across 72 categories as wide-ranging as Best New Restaurant, Best Milkshakes, Best Late-Night Dining, and Best Bathrooms. Quite a few places nabbed multiple nominations – a hearty hats off to Suerte for its dominant five nominations – but even more exciting is how many establishments earned their first-ever Best of Austin notice. Congrats to everyone nominated.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Playhouse Opens New Venue with Lowell Bartholomee’s Previews of Departing Attractions
Lowell Bartholomee is an Austin playwright who’s been making people laugh for decades. . He’s also a playwright who’s been making people remember what it’s like – if they ever, for a second, forgot – to feel sorrow and yearning and socially awkward excitement. To experience the confounding spectrum of what it means to be human in a world rife with heartbreak and slapstick and moon landings and iPhones and shows like Saturday Night Live and movies like the Invasion of the Body Snatchers from 1978 where Donald Sutherland’s got that Toni Home Permanent thing going on with his hair.
Austin Chronicle
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
In a year when the Texas Legislature introduced a litany of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, Pride celebrations have taken on special importance across the country, offering a space for respite and centering the beauty of being queer. A daylong fete at Lustre Pearl South aims to fit that bill. Kicking off Austin's Pride celebration early is the first annual ATX Queer Music Fest, a packed docket of music, drag shows, and the collision of the two. Beyond the two stages of live entertainment, there will be an art market brought to you by women- and LGBTQ+-focused Frida Friday ATX, lots of swag, and free body-painting for good measure.
thetexastasty.com
Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review
Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin Chronicle
Aug. 5, 2022
How overcrowding and mismanagement of Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! have them struggling to keep up. A seemingly straightforward P3 deal instead brings Council’s tensions to the fore. BY MIKE CLARK-MADISON. Divorce, fertility, and Dobbs: What's up?. BY MAGGIE Q. THOMPSON. Bad news travels. BY AUSTIN SANDERS.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Punk Chronicles: The Shock of the New – The Violators and the Skunks Invade Raul's
"It Had About 10 Names Since 1974" "It's a little different," says Father Roy Gomez as he walks in from the blast furnace afternoon heat in the University of Texas' West Campus district into the dimly lit, wooden interior of Mockingbird Saloon. "A lot different, right?" Monday, May 16, 2022,...
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Billet-Doux to Bat City
Dear Reader, how do I love thee? Lemme count the ways: 1) as friends; 2) as fellow enjoyers of H-E-B bakery sea salt tortilla chips; and 3) as cool queers (and allies) who enjoy a good love letter or two. See, love letters are old-school queer canon: a way to convey your affections in the most arduous yet beautiful fashion. This Friday at Wax Myrtle's, local org Embrace Austin will bring those wonderful written intimacy vibes with Love Letter, their first in-person fundraiser. Attendees will enjoy a lineup of trans music, including Chris Conde, who combines hip-hop, punk, indie rock, and noise to create their signature sound, and Ms Amazing Head, whose thrumming bars will also light up the Lustre Pearl South stage on Saturday at ATX Queer Music Festival.
Austin Chronicle
Faster Than Sound: 10 New Things to See at Hot Summer Nights
A summer of record-breaking temperatures certainly qualifies for the incoming title of Hot Summer Nights, running tonight, Thursday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 6. Conceptualized to spur business in the Downtown district during slow summer months, the Free Week offshoot began in 2017 following formalization of the Red River Cultural District. The presenting nonprofit uses sponsor dollars to pay out musicians with no fees at the door. The annual totally free convergence rounds up over 100 artists for three nights of shows. The massive Central Texas cull includes Big Bill, Borzoi, Luna Luna, p1nkstar, Pleasure Venom, Riverboat Gamblers, Sailor Poon, TC Superstar, Urban Heat, the Well, and last week's Chronicle cover star Mama Duke.
RELATED PEOPLE
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: August 4-7
Red River District’s signature summer festival is bringing three days of music and night life. Catch shows by Animals on TV, Ariel + The Culture, and 100-plus other artists while exploring Austin’s biggest venues. Proceeds from the event will go to RRD’s charitable programs in support of local artists. Learn more here. Aug. 4-6, times and locations vary.
Austin Chronicle
Fifth Annual KOKEFEST Brings Clint Black and More to Hutto
In Austin music's founding mythos of the convergence of rednecks and hippies, KOKE-FM served as essential a role as the Armadillo World Headquarters or Willie Nelson's moving to town. In 1972, sensing the emerging local culture, the frequency debuted a new format that liberally expanded on the tide of country rock to help define "progressive country," the sound that would become Austin's calling card throughout the decade.
Austin Chronicle
We're Loving Eberly’s Loo, Bakery Lorraine’s Proud Macarons, Satellite’s Greek Tacos, Eastciders’ Yellowbird Flex, and – Who Says Mañana (Dos) Never Comes?
All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week of...
The Best Bowls in Austin
Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin Chronicle
Beloved Costume Store Lucy in Disguise Closing
Get ready to say farewell to the Carmen Miranda zebra on South Congress. After 38 years of operations, costume store Lucy in Disguise With Diamonds will be closing at the end of the year. Located at 1506 South Congress, for almost four decades the store has been a go-to for...
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
DESERT DOOR: MARGARITA COMPETITION We heralded Desert Door's Margarita Madness cocktail competition a couple of weeks ago, and now here it comes: The first weekend of locals vying for top honors with their best margarita recipe featuring that delicate yet powerful spirit called sotol. Note: These bracketed battles continue throughout August, and the two final champions will be added to the permanent DD drinks menu. Round 1: Aug. 4-7, round 2: Aug. 11-14, 3-9pm; round 3: Aug. 18-21, 3-9pm; round 4: Aug. 25-28, 3-9pm. Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. $18-65. www.desertdoor.com.
fox7austin.com
Food at Boat Town Burger Bar
Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years bringing fun to families on the water. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details from Kingsland.
Hotel Granduca Austin to host Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18
The dinner will be held at the hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin will host a Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18. The hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar, will present a multicourse meal with bacon-wrapped quail, Linz Heritage Angus ribeye, maple cinnamon cheesecake and more. The dinner is held in partnership with Treaty Oak Distilling and will include curated bourbon pairings to go with each course as well as a complimentary Treaty Oak Crafted Cocktail. The event will also have live music. 5:30 p.m. $95. Visconti Ristorante & Bar, 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. B, Austin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tmpresale.com
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – Back On Tour at Moody Center ATX in Austin Oct 07, 2022 – presale password
The Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – Back On Tour pre-sale password that we’ve gotten so many requests for is here! During this exclusive presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to buy concert tickets before anyone else. If you don’t get your tickets to Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.” Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023. What’s in store? The park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
Comments / 0