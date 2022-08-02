ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires the detainees to be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded

Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sales tax holidays ineffective compared to real tax reform, report says

(The Center Square) – A new report is critical of temporary sales tax holidays similar to the school supply tax holiday underway in Illinois. For ten days, the state sales tax on school supplies drops from 6.25% to 1.25%. State officials say the tax holiday will save Illinois families $50 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
Despite fraud allegations raised in January, case still not being prosecuted

(The Center Square) – The alleged worker’s compensation fraud of a former state employee and Pritzker campaign worker has not been prosecuted. Public records show in January this year, an Illinois Central Management Services risk management official sent a memo to Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office that Jenny Thornley’s worker's compensation claim has been politicized and Thornley “is quick to let everyone know of her political friendship with Governor Pritzker and his wife.”
ILLINOIS STATE
A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped 'significantly' in July

(The Center Square) – A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus

(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
ARKANSAS STATE
Lawmakers push back on ballot initiative challenging flavored tobacco ban

(The Center Square) – Some California lawmakers voiced resistance to the tobacco industry’s multi-million dollar referendum to upend the state’s flavored tobacco ban Tuesday, which voters will see on the ballot come November. California voters will be tasked with either upholding or repealing California’s ban on certain...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kansas voters reject abortion amendment

(The Center Square) – Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have said there's no right to abortions in the state. According to unofficial results, 59% voted against the amendment while 41% voted for it in the Tuesday election. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019...
KANSAS STATE
Bill authorizing safe injection sites heads to Newsom

(The Center Square) – California could soon allow sanctioned drug consumption sites in certain cities under a proposal headed for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The bill, Senate Bill 57, would allow Oakland and the cities and counties of both San Francisco and Los Angeles to operate overdose prevention programs, which would include a “hygienic space supervised by trained staff” where people can use drugs and obtain “sterile consumption supplies.” City and county officials must hold a public meeting before approving an overdose prevention program.
CALIFORNIA STATE

