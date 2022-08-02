Read on businessrecord.com
Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth.
CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
AMC Networks’ Christina Spade Upped to CEO, Patrick O’Connell Joins as CFO
AMC Networks announced Friday that sitting Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Christina Spade will be stepping up as its new CEO, effective Sept. 9. Assuming Spades role will be Patrick O’Connell, whose previously of CBS Corporation and Goldman Sachs and joins AMC Networks as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Spade.
AdWeek
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads
The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)
Tapestry, Inc. Announces Retirement of COO Tom Glaser; Scott Roe Appointed to Dual Role of CFO & COO
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Tom Glaser, 61, the Company’s Chief Operations Officer, has decided to retire. To ensure a seamless transition, he will remain with the Company until October 1 st. Effective immediately, and in keeping with Tapestry’s succession planning, Scott Roe, who has been Chief Financial Officer since June 2021, will take on additional responsibility as Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005243/en/ Scott Roe (Photo: Business Wire)
Yum! Brands Names Allyson Park as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. Park will join the Company’s Global Leadership Team, and report to Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005651/en/ Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) announced that it has named Allyson Park to the role of Yum! Brands Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective August 15, 2022. An accomplished corporate affairs leader with more than 25 years of strategic communications and government relations experience, Park will have oversight of all aspects of the Company’s Communications, Public Policy and Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams. (Photo: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com
Blackstone, Apollo Name Legal, Compliance Chiefs in Law Shuffle
Blackstone taps William Renahan as compliance chief for funds. Kristin Hester named top lawyer for Apollo’s publicly traded arm. Apollo Global Management Inc. named new compliance and legal leaders for businesses they control as the investment management firms shuffle personnel in their law departments. William Renahan, a 25-year veteran...
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
JD Sports Names Régis Schultz as Its Next CEO
Click here to read the full article. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a new CEO. The sportswear retailer announced today that it has tapped Régis Schultz to fill its CEO role. JD said in a statement that he is expected to assume control in September when he takes over Kath Smith, who return to her senior independent director on the board role. (Smith assumed the role in the interim after former executive chairman Peter Cowgill left his role in May.) “JD has consistently proven itself to be one of the most successful operators of multi-brand retail formats in the world. We are committed to...
Airship Names Tracey Ryan O’Connor Senior Vice President of Global Sales
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Mobile app experience company Airship today announced the appointment of Tracey Ryan O’Connor as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, O’Connor will be responsible for accelerating Airship’s new business efforts globally, including serving on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She will report directly to CEO and president Brett Caine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005311/en/ SaaS martech and ecommerce sales veteran Tracey Ryan O’Connor joins Airship as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
New Chief Financial Officer Takes Over At Valaris
Valaris has announced that Chris Weber started his role as SVP and Chief Financial Officer, having been appointed to the role in late May. — Offshore driller Valaris has announced that Chris Weber started his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, having been appointed to the role in late May.
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
FDRA and Genesco Talk ‘Time of Transformation’ in Footwear at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Key descriptors such as “tenacity” and “grit” led the discussion on “Exploring Genesco’s Footwear Focused Journey” at the FN CEO Summit, held on Aug. 3 at The Plaza Hotel in New York. Mimi Vaughn, the board chair, president and CEO at Genesco Inc., and Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), conversed on leadership during the pandemic, navigating the brand’s evolution and the footwear industry’s “time of huge transformation.” Vaughn, who assumed her position as CEO of the company in February 2020, is the first woman chief executive...
SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- SourceDay today announced its newest hire, Adeel Najmi, as CPO. He brings unparalleled expertise and experience to a company carrying impressive momentum after a $31.5 million Series-C investment. Najmi’s hire is the latest step forward for a company expected to continue transforming the way manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands approach direct spend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005962/en/ SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
#FoundersConnect: Adia Sowho, CMO of MTN Nigeria
Adia Sowho is the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, a multinational mobile telecommunications company that operates in many African and Asian countries. She is a powerhouse business expert, that is full of "masterclasses" as she says in this episode. Before MTN, Adia acquired a lot of experience working in different capacities at different companies. She started her career as a Radio Frequency engineer in US Cellular, did Consulting in Deloitte, and worked at Etisalat Nigeria for nearly eight years as head of strategy, digital media and digital business. She then moved to Migo, where she was the managing director and VP of growth, then worked in Thrive Agric as the CEO, amongst other vital roles.
