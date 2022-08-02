Read on www.navarrenewspaper.com
Related
ballingerpublishing.com
26th Annual Emerald Coast Beer Festival
The Longest Running Beer Festival on The Gulf Coast. The 26th annual Emerald Coast Beer Festival will return to the streets of downtown Pensacola September 8 through September 9. Organized and hosted by the Escambia Bay Homebrewers Club and Seville Quarter, the Emerald Coast Beer Festival has earned its reputation as the longest running beer festival on the Gulf Coast.
apr.org
Gulf Shores event to draw local and visiting families to beaches
Residents and tourists in Gulf Shores will take part an annual tradition this week. The city’s S’mores on the Shore event is tonight at Gulf Place. It starts at 6 p.m. with no admission fee. Visitors receive a free s’mores packet while supplies last. The Gulf Shores Fire Department will light and monitor fires on the beach. The city reports anywhere from 500 to 800 s’mores packets are used during this event.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 8-5-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT THURSDAY 8-4-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRG
BBQ Eggrolls at Grover T’s BBQ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Grover T’s BBQ. Charles will be showing John how they make their Original BBQ Eggrolls. Grover T’s BBQ is located at 5887 Hwy 90 Milton, FL. Their New Drive-thru is convenient for you to pull in & pick-up some `Q’ on the go -or- you can carry out your order for a family picnic, party, business meeting or to take home. They are becoming known as `Catering Experts’ offering numerous self-serve & full–service options for Weddings, Business & Church Gathering to name a few occasions.
ballingerpublishing.com
The Handlebar Returns: Reviving a Local Music Landmark
If you grew up in Pensacola or lived in the area in the 80s or 90s, you more than likely remember the staple of the city’s underground music scene, The Handlebar. Whether you have only been once to see a big name perform as they passed through town, stopped in occasionally to catch a local band perform or were one of the regulars, you likely ended up staying for the good company, sometimes-cold beer and great music.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT WEDNESDAY 8-3-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
cutoday.info
Eglin FCU Continues to Expand Physical Presence; LaMacchia Group Leading Project
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.–In a project being led by LaMacchia Group, Eglin Federal Credit Union has announced plans to develop a property located at 677 Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. The short-term plan is to install two drive-through ATM/Video Tellers that will look similar to the drive-throughs currently...
Shrimp Festival is officially back on in Gulf Shores after 2 years off
The Shrimp Festival is officially back in Gulf Shores. Organizers announced a jam-packed, four-day schedule of activities and free concerts at the 49th annual edition will take place Oct. 6-9, 2022. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds, which are located at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Blvd.
Beer shortage? Pensacola breweries speak on the potential due to a carbon dioxide contamination
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Breweries across the nation could see their carbon dioxide tank shipments arriving later and later, due to a contamination in Mississippi at one of the largest gas production hubs. “When I first heard about it, it was from our CO2 supplier saying that their could be some issues in the supply […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
niceville.com
City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
niceville.com
Meet Eglin’s new group and squadron commanders
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base has announced its new group and squadron commanders for July. Lt. Col. Edward Morris, 96th Medical Support Squadron. Col. Nicholas Reed, Air Force Operational Test Center. Col. Brett Linck, 96th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. Maj. Chad Hogue, 96th Civil...
utv44.com
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
Atmore Advance
Explosion occurs at Atmore Recycling LLC
An old fuel tank exploded Thursday morning at Atmore Recycling LLC, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said an employee was cutting on an old fuel tank, and the tank had some residual fumes inside. The AFD was called at 8:18 a.m. and arrived on scene at 8:24. They department cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.
Comments / 0