‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/5/2022)
Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen. Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions. The men and...
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders in Wolfe County are working to move displaced flood survivors to a new location after being housed at different schools in the count, but the district says it must get ready for the upcoming school year. Wolfe County students are supposed to come back...
Ally Blake's FastCast | Showers & storms will likely increase on Thursday
WATCH | Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty. Leaders in Wolfe County are working to move displaced flood survivors to a new location after being housed at different schools in the count, but the district says it must get ready for the upcoming school year.
Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads. Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday. “The damaged areas are beyond belief until you...
Deputy hurt in deadly Floyd Co. ambush released from hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deputy who was hurt in the deadly ambush in Floyd County is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson was recovering at UK Hospital after he was shot in the ambush that took the lives of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
Kentucky Humane Society in need after intake of animals from flood-ravaged Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Humane Society is in desperate need of supplies after taking in over 100 animals from flood-ravaged areas in Eastern Kentucky. Most of the animals were in the shelter before the flooding. They were transported out to make room for animals that were lost of injured in the July 26 storms.
‘My second home:’ Hindman native collecting donations for her hometown
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County has not only seen tremendous devastation from flooding, but has also endured great loss. Seventeen people were killed there. Help for that small community is being organized here in central Kentucky by a woman who grew up on those same streets that were flooded.
Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury. One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop. Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by. Police are now...
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Courtney Crider and her 6-year-old daughter thought their trip to Walmart was just run of the mill. It was, until the moment they ran into singer Chris Stapleton. Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts. He was inside the Prestonsburg Walmart purchasing supplies for families in need.
