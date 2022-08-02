ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

WKYT 27

‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/5/2022)

Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen. Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions. The men and...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads. Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday. “The damaged areas are beyond belief until you...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Deputy hurt in deadly Floyd Co. ambush released from hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deputy who was hurt in the deadly ambush in Floyd County is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson was recovering at UK Hospital after he was shot in the ambush that took the lives of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WAYLAND, KY
WKYT 27

Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury. One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Courtney Crider and her 6-year-old daughter thought their trip to Walmart was just run of the mill. It was, until the moment they ran into singer Chris Stapleton. Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts. He was inside the Prestonsburg Walmart purchasing supplies for families in need.
PRESTONSBURG, KY

