Is the Texas Rangers Beer Bat a Scam? I Did the Research

Today's SGP is pretty low-risk simply because it includes teams trending in opposite directions. Sometimes it's hard to find good value for a game that has one team playing well, and the other playing badly, but that's not the case in Thursday's series opener between the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers. Despite Chicago having won seven of its last 10 games and Texas getting swept at home vs. Baltimore, the White Sox aren't favored that heavily on the moneyline (-130 DK).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO