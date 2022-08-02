Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota

Read on krforadio.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer
If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion
CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun. Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960. This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
The “Official” Minnesota Cocktail – And How to Make It
While I was living in Wisconsin for 4 years, I learned that the "Old Fashioned" drink that I always knew of older people drinking was actually originated in Wisconsin. I had no idea, and basically, everyone drinks one every now and again. It doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you are over 21. Not an "older person's" drink like I thought.
Sunflower Experiences are Happening in Eastern Iowa This Month
If you're looking for a great photo op this month, there are several sunflower fields you'll be able to visit in the area!. Back in July, Pheasant Run Farm gave an update on their 2022 Sunflower Experience. The local farm planted around 350,000 sunflower seeds this spring, and those flowers are set to bloom early this month. The website reads:
WATCH: 20-Foot Loon From Virginia Heads To Minnesota State Fair
When the Minnesota State Fair gets underway at the end of this month, it'll have a special visitor - all the way from the Iron Range. And, it's something that hasn't left the Range since 1996. Anyone who's visited Virginia, Minnesota knows that there's a lake in the middle of...
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
Old School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Out of respect for abandoned buildings, we don't encourage anyone to explore those and because of that, this story has been updated. Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the old schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin?. If you remember, just a few years ago Rochester, Minnesota...
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
New Insect Found in Minnesota
The Minnesota Departyment of Agriculture (MDA) reports the first siting in the state of the purple carrot-seed moth (Depressaria depressana), an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family. In a News Release from MDA it states the insect, "Feed on plants in the carrot family, such as...
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
