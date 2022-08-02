ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smartertravel.com

The 13 Best Hotels in San Diego, California

Can’t decide between a beach holiday, a foodie city break, or a relaxing wellness holiday? In San Diego, you don’t have to choose. This diverse destination offers something for every type of traveler—along with warm and sunny weather practically every day of the year. San Diego’s hotel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellemming.com

17 Best San Diego Breweries in 2022 (By a Local)

If you’re looking for breweries in San Diego, you won’t have to look far. San Diego, California is widely recognized as the craft beer capital of the U.S. and one of the premier destinations for craft beer lovers. Going on a microbrewery tour is one of the top things to do in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego County Sees Downward Construction Trend in 2022

The billion-dollar Gaylord Bayfront Hotel in Chula Vista, the largest hotel project currently under construction in California, will bring 1,600 new hotel rooms to the South Bay. But beyond the Marriott-owned project, there is currently a major lull in the hotel construction industry in San Diego County, according to the latest report from Atlas Hospitality Group, a hotel brokerage and retail firm that keeps track of trends in the hotel and hospitality industry.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox40jackson.com

San Diego schools try untested radical agenda to push for mediocrity

San Diego Unified schools are facing a crisis of intentionally designed mediocrity. The desire to slash honors courses and upend traditional grading stems from the same bad philosophy animating its top leaders. Their vision is captured by Marcia Gentry, director of the Gifted Education Resource Institute at Purdue, who claims that a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Insulin#Oranges#Tandem Diabetes Offices#Id Studios
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
kusi.com

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher takes small business tour after leading lockdowns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the lead advocate of lockdowns throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many businesses to shut down for good. The video above, from 6/29/2020, show Fletcher demanding businesses that don’t serve food must shut down, in the name of public health. Just one of the many ant-business policies he put in place in the name of “public health.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Apple Increasing San Diego Footprint

Apple is gobbling up office space in San Diego, leasing more space than any other company in the second quarter of 2022 and continuing its push for more space last month with a new lease signed in late July for 65,000 square feet of office space in UTC. The tech...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Xavier the X-Man’s “Cruise for the Cause” car show turns 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Xavier The X-Man’s® Cruise for the Cause started in 2002 as a meet-up of a few car clubs organized by popular Magic 92.5 radio DJ Xavier “The X-Man” to support the community. Two decades and thousands of participating lowriders and custom cars later, the car show will celebrate its 20th year on Sunday, August 7 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy