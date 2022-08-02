Read on officesnapshots.com
smartertravel.com
The 13 Best Hotels in San Diego, California
Can’t decide between a beach holiday, a foodie city break, or a relaxing wellness holiday? In San Diego, you don’t have to choose. This diverse destination offers something for every type of traveler—along with warm and sunny weather practically every day of the year. San Diego’s hotel...
travellemming.com
17 Best San Diego Breweries in 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for breweries in San Diego, you won’t have to look far. San Diego, California is widely recognized as the craft beer capital of the U.S. and one of the premier destinations for craft beer lovers. Going on a microbrewery tour is one of the top things to do in San Diego.
pacificsandiego.com
New vocational center and café in San Marcos are brewing up coffee and hope for disabled people
SAN MARCOS — It’s been nearly two decades since the Oceanside nonprofitTERI purchased 20 acres in San Marcos for its Campus of Life — a community hub that would one day provide extensive recreation, education and career-training services to people on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities.
San Diego Business Journal
San Diego County Sees Downward Construction Trend in 2022
The billion-dollar Gaylord Bayfront Hotel in Chula Vista, the largest hotel project currently under construction in California, will bring 1,600 new hotel rooms to the South Bay. But beyond the Marriott-owned project, there is currently a major lull in the hotel construction industry in San Diego County, according to the latest report from Atlas Hospitality Group, a hotel brokerage and retail firm that keeps track of trends in the hotel and hospitality industry.
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement
In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
fox40jackson.com
San Diego schools try untested radical agenda to push for mediocrity
San Diego Unified schools are facing a crisis of intentionally designed mediocrity. The desire to slash honors courses and upend traditional grading stems from the same bad philosophy animating its top leaders. Their vision is captured by Marcia Gentry, director of the Gifted Education Resource Institute at Purdue, who claims that a...
Phys.org
San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight
San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
New report says California is among the worst places to live if you want to save
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Californians, how much money do you have saved in your bank account, do you think it's enough to get you by until you land your next job?. If the answer is no and you are still planning to stay in California then it's time to start saving that extra change and become more frugal with spending.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
kusi.com
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher takes small business tour after leading lockdowns
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the lead advocate of lockdowns throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many businesses to shut down for good. The video above, from 6/29/2020, show Fletcher demanding businesses that don’t serve food must shut down, in the name of public health. Just one of the many ant-business policies he put in place in the name of “public health.”
kusi.com
San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
San Diego County’s COVID Hospitalizations Increase By 17
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 897 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional deaths linked to the virus, while COVID-positive hospitalizations increased by 17 Tuesday. The new data increase the county’s cumulative totals to 887,636 infections and 5,417 deaths since the pandemic began. Current...
San Diego Business Journal
Apple Increasing San Diego Footprint
Apple is gobbling up office space in San Diego, leasing more space than any other company in the second quarter of 2022 and continuing its push for more space last month with a new lease signed in late July for 65,000 square feet of office space in UTC. The tech...
kusi.com
Xavier the X-Man’s “Cruise for the Cause” car show turns 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Xavier The X-Man’s® Cruise for the Cause started in 2002 as a meet-up of a few car clubs organized by popular Magic 92.5 radio DJ Xavier “The X-Man” to support the community. Two decades and thousands of participating lowriders and custom cars later, the car show will celebrate its 20th year on Sunday, August 7 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 4-7
San Diegans, we have reached the heart of the summer and we're well into Leo Season! Take a look at our list of things to do this weekend here in San Diego.
Dutch Bros Coffee Planning Another North County Location
With Oceanside Close to Opening, Drive-Thru Coffee Spot is Headed to Vista Next
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
