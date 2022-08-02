Buford's Ashley Sturzoiu stands out on the volleyball court for her play, and her eyewear

Read on www.gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer's Taniya McGowan, Courtney Nesbitt earn spots on Stephen Curry’s Underrated Basketball Tour
Archer’s Taniya McGowan and Courtney Nesbitt earned spots on the South Region Team after competing in Stephen Curry’s Underrated Basketball Tour in Atlanta. McGowan and Nesbitt helped the Tigers to the state semifinals last season. A total of eight players made the South team.
Providence Christian's Kennan Sukkert to play for Toccoa Falls
Kennan Sukkert, a 2022 Providence Christian grad, will continue his baseball career at Toccoa Falls College. Sukkert was a standout at Providence as a right-handed pitcher, as well as an every day player in the outfield. He was second on the Storm in wins and first in saves last season as a reliever and spot starter.
Georgia State lands commitment from Grayson's Ravon Johnson
Georgia State’s football program landed a commitment Friday from Grayson senior Ravon Johnson. Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker/edge, is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. He played last season at Meadowcreek, where he was a second-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection and a Scholar-Athlete Award winner from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett.
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Alex Cable
The brightest success stories sometimes come out of the darkest places. For Alex Cable, the dark places he emerged from have given him an understanding that he now uses to help others who find themselves struggling to find a spark of light, a glimmer of hope. A 2011 graduate of...
A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin
Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
Fever, Dream seek to end skids
A losing streak will be snapped in College Park, Ga. on Wednesday night. The Indiana Fever will look to end their 14-game slide, while the host Atlanta Dream will try to end their four-game skid.
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
Georgia vs. Oregon: ESPN assigns broadcasting crew for Atlanta season opener, per report
Georgia and Oregon will kick off the season in Atlanta, and now there’s a report of which broadcasting crew will call the game. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported that Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the call for ESPN. The game is set 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game will be the Bulldogs’ third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56
Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56... His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Obituary: Andrew Glynn Barge, 20, of Loganville
Andrew Glynn Barge, age 20, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 as the result of a car accident. Andrew was born on September 23rd, 2001 in Snellville, GA, and lived in Loganville since he was five years old. Andrew is survived by his parents Jimmy and Shana Barge, two brothers, Nathan and Jack, and his sister Emma. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Jim and Wanda Houck, and Carl and Jeannie LaBarbera. He is also survived by extended family, many friends, mentors, and cherished pets.
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
Jackson, Anthony Doyle 2300 Tucker Mill Rd Conyers, GA
Jackson, Anthony Doyle 2300 Tucker Mill Rd Conyers, GA 30094 ARRESTED 07-04-2017 CONVICTED 06-24-2019 Statutory Rape Gwinnett County 911-77323 8/3/2022.
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek a fourth term
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has decided not to seek another term in 2024. That announcement came on social media late Sunday night. First elected sheriff in 2012, Mangum said she is thankful to have won three elections and will continue to serve to the best of her ability over the next two years and five months.
UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall
Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
Lagarde Atlanta Eatery Expanding To Crabapple Market in Milton
Opening in late 2022, Chef Jamie Adams will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes out of the restaurant's second location.
