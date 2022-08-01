One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited

Read on newstalk955.com
The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods
Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?
I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
Montana Governor Gianforte Promotes Apprenticeship, More Housing
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan dropped by our studios on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as part of a whirlwind tour of media outlets promoting his apprenticeship program, the affordable housing initiative, and the recently formed Montana Housing Task Force. “Well, we're highlighting our apprenticeship program,” said Gianforte....
Farmer Paul is About to Enjoy The Best Part of Being in Montana Agriculture
Hey everybody, it's that time of year again. No matter where you travel across Montana and North Dakota you'll see the combines rolling. It's payday for farmers after a year of waiting for the crop to come in. Mark and I are going to take some time off over the...
“Cycling Grandma” Supporting Special Ops Families on Montana’s Hi Line
If you're travelling the Hi Line along Montana's Highway 2 in the days ahead, make sure you give a honk and a wave to "the cycling grandmother" who is raising money to support the kids of fallen Special Operations service members. I caught up with Cindy Norris as she passed...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Montana Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Miles City Veterans
On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Miles City and recognized four veterans with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation. No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans, and it was my honor to recognize four outstanding veterans in Miles City. Through their commitment to service, JR, Tom, Ken, and Mark have made our nation safer and our communities stronger.
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana
The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?
I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers
It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
China: Fox News On the Ground in Lewistown, Montana
Most in the Montana media continue to ignore the big story we told you about last week- the Communist Chinese are buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Big Sky Country. Fox News was on the ground in Great Falls and Lewistown, Montana on Monday. Investigative reporter Sara...
TV Shows That Butchered Depictions of Montana
Even though shows like Yellowstone display the Montana scenery and (to an extent) way of life, there are far more instances of TV shows completely butchering the depiction of our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of...
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
War in Montana? Writer Disses Bougie Bozeman, Trashy Three Forks
Is there going to be a Civil War that starts in Montana? That's what one liberal writer had to say after attending a family reunion in the vicinity of Montana's Paradise Valley. He also dissed what he sees as "bougie" Bozeman, and "trashy" Three Forks. I had a friend from...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
