ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited

By Jesse James
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newstalk955.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods

Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?

I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Governor Gianforte Promotes Apprenticeship, More Housing

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan dropped by our studios on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as part of a whirlwind tour of media outlets promoting his apprenticeship program, the affordable housing initiative, and the recently formed Montana Housing Task Force. “Well, we're highlighting our apprenticeship program,” said Gianforte....
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Local
Montana Government
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Miles City Veterans

On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Miles City and recognized four veterans with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation. No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans, and it was my honor to recognize four outstanding veterans in Miles City. Through their commitment to service, JR, Tom, Ken, and Mark have made our nation safer and our communities stronger.
MILES CITY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Fire Season#Fire Safety#The Elmo Fire#The Rice Ridge Fire
NewsTalk 95.5

Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US

We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana

The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsTalk 95.5

Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?

I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsTalk 95.5

Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana

Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers

It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

China: Fox News On the Ground in Lewistown, Montana

Most in the Montana media continue to ignore the big story we told you about last week- the Communist Chinese are buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Big Sky Country. Fox News was on the ground in Great Falls and Lewistown, Montana on Monday. Investigative reporter Sara...
LEWISTOWN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

TV Shows That Butchered Depictions of Montana

Even though shows like Yellowstone display the Montana scenery and (to an extent) way of life, there are far more instances of TV shows completely butchering the depiction of our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana

Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy