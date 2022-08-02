Observations from day one of Kansas football's preseason camp

Read on 247sports.com
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are building something in Piscataway, it just might take a while for it to fully come to fruition under Greg Schiano. Schiano enters Year 3 of his second tenure at the school and while he’s done a fine job on the recruiting trail and in the NCAA transfer portal since returning, 2022 only gets more difficult for the Scarlet Knights. Coming off a 5-8 season in 2021, which ended with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, the upcoming schedule is a lot more difficult with hammers from the Big Ten West as the crossover games, in addition to the loaded Big Ten East tilt.
