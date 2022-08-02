Pinterest Shuffles a New iOS App Into the Apple App Store

Read on www.adweek.com
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
The Privacy Setting You Need To Change On Your New Android Phone
Google uses a vast network of sophisticated trackers injected into dozens of its services and millions of partner websites to serve you targeted ads (via Google). The trackers follow you across the internet from one website to the next, collecting detailed information about your browsing activity, interests, preferences, device info, and personal data. Using these details, Google generates a unique advertising ID for you and only shows ads from specific advertisers.
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox
In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
Business Insider
The iOS 16 beta is available now — here's how to download it on your iPhone and unlock its new features
You can get the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone by signing up for Apple's Beta Software Program. iOS 16's new features include a reinvented Lock Screen design, the ability to edit or unsend text messages, and more. iOS 16 will be officially released this fall, likely in September. iOS,...
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Stop Users From Sharing Your Posts to Their Stories
Instagram: How to Stop Users From Sharing Your Posts to Their Stories
AdWeek
Advertisers' Sweet Tooth Fades, With Many Unfazed by Google’s Latest Cookie Removal Delay
Advertisers' Sweet Tooth Fades, With Many Unfazed by Google's Latest Cookie Removal Delay

Google first announced its decision to sunset third-party cookies in 2020, but just last week, pushed its plans again until 2024. To keep advertisers...
AdWeek
Creator Content Shouldn't Be Measured Like a Social Media Post
Creator Content Shouldn't Be Measured Like a Social Media Post
Digital Trends
How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription
So you signed up for a free trial of Apple TV Plus and just decided, "Meh, it's not for me." Or maybe you've had it for a while now and just want to save the $5 per month fee or try something else — hey, that's your business. The...
AdWeek
Facebook Live Shopping Will Be No More as of Oct. 1
Facebook Live Shopping Will Be No More as of Oct. 1
Play Store policy updates to bring an end to misleading apps, annoying full-screen ads
Google recently revealed updates to its Play Store policies, aiming to improve app experiences across the platform.
This Social Media App Aims to Compete With Facebook, Twitter
Every app store is already full of heavily populated social media options for people who wish to share in public spaces. From Meta's undefined Instagram and Facebook to Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, it seems at a glance that there's not much new to innovate on. That said,...
notebookcheck.net
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
AdWeek
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri Is London-Bound
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri Is London-Bound
AdWeek
BeReal: How to Change Your Username
BeReal: How to Change Your Username

BeReal allows users to change their username on the photo-sharing platform. When a user...
iOS 16 beta 4 brings Apple Pay support to third party browsers
Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 4 for the iPhone, we previously heard about some new features and now we have some details on changes to Apple Pay. Previously Apple Pay on iOS in a web browser would only work with Safari, this has now changed with the release of the new iOS 16 beta 4.
Business Insider
How to change your Apple ID on an iPhone
To change Apple ID on iPhone, go to the Apple ID page in Settings and edit your contact info. You should always change your Apple ID if you stop using the email account associated with it. Make sure to log out of all other Apple services and devices that use...
