Haddam, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hk-now.com

KVFC Hosts T-Shirt & Hat Sale to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

“Thank you’ to everyone who came out to support Killingworth Fire Company on Saturday July 30th and bought t-shirts, hats and gave generous donations. We will be having another t-shirt sale to continue to celebrate our 75th anniversary on 8/13/2022 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Killingworth Transfer Station. We will be selling t-shirts in a variety of different sizes as well as hats. T-shirts and Hats are $20 cash.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
hk-now.com

KW Library: Stay Chill Friends! Aug 4-6, 2022

Remember that the library is a great place to keep cool! We’re open Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00p.m. If you’d rather lay low at home, also remember that we have a variety of e-content available for download on our website ~ https://killingworthlibrary.org/ : ebooks, eaudios, magazines, movies, TV shows, music, and comics. All through OverDrive/Libby and Hoopla, free with your library card! If you need to register for a card, update your current one, or need help with any of our online resources, please contact the library at 860-663-2000. Stay chill, friends!
KILLINGWORTH, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC: We’ve Got the Trucks: We Need You!

Have you ever considered joining the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company? We’re currently searching for volunteers to join the ranks as firefighter, fire police, EMS, and the Junior Division program (ages 14-17). All training and gear is provided.
HADDAM, CT

