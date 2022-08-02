ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unborn children can be claimed as dependents, Georgia officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — An unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat can now be claimed as a dependent on taxes in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Revenue released guidance on Monday outlining the tax change as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The department also stated the 11th Circuit's ruling on House Bill 481, the "heartbeat" law, brought the amendment into effect on July 20.
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
DHS seeking critically needed Georgia foster parents

ATLANTA – The DHS announces a new statewide marketing campaign to recruit critically needed foster parents for Georgia’s youth in custody. Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody.
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
Gov. Kemp announces statewide campaign to recruit more foster parents

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and the Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign Aug. 2 that is aimed to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody. “My administration has taken great...
Here's how Georgia is trying to recruit more foster parents

ATLANTA — Georgia state leaders are working to recruit more foster parents with a new marketing campaign. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced the efforts Tuesday in collaboration with First Lady Marty Kemp and the Department of Human Services. DHS officials said the new statewide campaign would help recruit and...
