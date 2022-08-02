Read on www.5newsonline.com
Related
WLOS.com
Unborn children can be claimed as dependents, Georgia officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — An unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat can now be claimed as a dependent on taxes in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Revenue released guidance on Monday outlining the tax change as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The department also stated the 11th Circuit's ruling on House Bill 481, the "heartbeat" law, brought the amendment into effect on July 20.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Georgia residents can claim embryos as dependents on state taxes, get $3,000 for each unborn child
Georgia residents can now get a $3,000 tax credit for embryos when they claim an unborn child as a dependent on their state taxes. The state’s revenue department made the announcement Monday. “In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
valdostatoday.com
DHS seeking critically needed Georgia foster parents
ATLANTA – The DHS announces a new statewide marketing campaign to recruit critically needed foster parents for Georgia’s youth in custody. Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody.
wfxl.com
Georgia Democrats stop in Albany for 'Too Extreme GOP' tour; Address 'low voter' turnout
With state elections around the corner Georgia Democrats are speaking directly to voters. At the party's “Too Extreme GOP” tour, Georgia democrats took the time to address their opponents. Representatives touched on some controversial topics including the push for Medicaid expansion, more social security benefits, and abortion rights.
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
CBS 46
Gov. Kemp announces statewide campaign to recruit more foster parents
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and the Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce announced a new statewide marketing campaign Aug. 2 that is aimed to help recruit and retain more foster parents for youth in state custody. “My administration has taken great...
How the state's abortion law could impact wrongful death lawsuits in cases of negligence or murder
ATLANTA — Georgia's abortion law took effect in late July. Now, some unintended impacts of the legislation are being realized. The law considers a fetus to be a person when a heartbeat is typically detected, which generally happens around six weeks into the pregnancy. On Monday, the Georgia Department...
Here's how Georgia is trying to recruit more foster parents
ATLANTA — Georgia state leaders are working to recruit more foster parents with a new marketing campaign. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced the efforts Tuesday in collaboration with First Lady Marty Kemp and the Department of Human Services. DHS officials said the new statewide campaign would help recruit and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5newsonline.com
Election officials reject Arkansas recreational marijuana ballot title
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday afternoon, the state Board of Election Commissioners denied the certification for the recreational marijuana ballot title proposal. The proposal was denied due to concerns that Responsible Growth Arkansas did not have sufficient background checks for dispensary owners or limits on THC. "It could be...
5newsonline.com
Lawsuit filed after recreational marijuana ballot title is denied
ARKANSAS, USA — Responsible Growth Arkansas has filed a lawsuit against the State Board of Election Commissioners after the recreational marijuana ballot title was denied certification on the upcoming voting ballot, despite receiving sufficient signatures from registered voters. The lawsuit, filed by Eddie Armstrong and Lance Huey of Responsible...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
CBS 46
Broken Contracts: Three customers out nearly $45K to unlicensed Ga. contractor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Joe Sgroe paid a contractor to build him a deck on his John’s Creek home. But after he paid $16,500, the contractor stopped the job with only a few boards screwed to his home. He reached out to CBS46′s consumer investigator Better Call Harry for...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
WJCL
Georgia senate candidate Hershel Walker says he'll debate opponent Raphael Warnock in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — GOP Georgia senate nominee Hershel Walker says he will debate his opponent, incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. Walker made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, saying, "October the 14th in Savannah Senator Warnock. I hope to see you there. Let's do this." Warnock's campaign...
Comments / 1