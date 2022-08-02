Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop

Read on bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, members of the C6 Drug Control Unit, with the assistance of the D4 Drug Control Unit, conducted an investigation targeting the sale of narcotics and arrested Gabriel Graham, 24, of Stoughton, on drug and firearm charges in the area of Harvard Street and Everett Street in Hyde Park.
Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police: Drug suspect hit cruiser, parked cars while trying to escape
A couple has been arrested after an incident facing off with officers in Fall River overnight.
C-6 Drug Control Unit Bust Plymouth Man on Drug Trafficking Charges
Officers Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
At about 5:28 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Messiah Murchison, 22, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges in the area of Fenwick Place and Circuit Drive. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle bearing no front or rear license...
Suspect in Custody on Firearm Related Charges Following Traffic Stop in Dorchester
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Homicide Investigation in the Area of 215 Norwell Street in Dorchester
At about 12:06 PM on Monday, August 1, 2022, District B-3 (Mattapan) officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 215 Norwell Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Roosevelt Thornton Jr., 33, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Police: Speech therapist passed cell phone to ACI inmate
The woman had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist, according to police.
Two people seriously injured after crash involving scooter in Dorchester
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a crash overnight involving a car and a scooter in Dorchester. According to Boston Police, the crash happened near the intersection of Boston Street and Mount Vernon Street just before midnight. When officers arrives on the scene they located a man and...
Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash
WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
Man Found Injured But Maybe Not Shot After Police Respond to ShotSpotter in Dorchester
On Tuesday night at approximately 21:35 hours, Boston Police from district B-3 responded to a call about a person with a gun as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Edmond Street in Dorchester. One 911 caller stated a group with one person that could possibly have a...
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
Suit: Police chasing white suspect wrongly arrest Black man
BOSTON (AP) — A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday. Donovan Johnson was minutes away from home after leaving work in February 2021 when a white officer who had been chasing the white suspect ran up to Johnson, drew his gun and threw him to the snow-covered ground face first, the lawsuit filed against the...
Boston Police Arrest 14, 15, and 18 Year Olds in Dorchester on Firearm and Drug Charges
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
Pedestrian Struck on Seaver Street Tuesday Still Clinging to Life
On Tuesday at approximatly 22:30 hours, Boston Fire, EMS and Police responded to the area of Walnut Ave and Seaver Street for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in a hit and run. When police and EMTs arrived, they located victim was barely alive and...
