Bedford, NY

30 Fox Lane, Bedford Corners, NY 10549

 3 days ago

BEDFORD CORNERS, N.Y. — A property at 30 Fox Lane in Bedford Corners is listed at $2,980,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6200545
  • 20.79 acres
  • Built in 1906
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $48,069

