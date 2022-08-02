Aave devs propose freezing Fantom integration, citing lack of traction and potential vulnerability

Over time, according to Chainalysis, 4 million Bitcoin (BTC) have disappeared, with 2.1 million now lost in inaccessible wallets. HODLers who have died without leaving access to their wallets to anyone else may have possessed many of those coins. Some people believe that Satoshi Nakamoto's estimated 1 million BTC fortune hasn't been touched because no one had access to the early mined blocks. If the same is true of other early Bitcoin investors, then a significant amount of BTC may be irrevocably lost.

