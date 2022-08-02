Aave devs propose freezing Fantom integration, citing lack of traction and potential vulnerability

Read on cointelegraph.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
CNBC
Hackers drain nearly $200 million from crypto startup in 'free-for-all' attack
Hackers yanked almost $200 million in crypto from Nomad, a so-called blockchain bridge. Blockchain bridges allow users to transfer tokens from one network to another. They've become a prime target for hackers seeking to swindle investors out of millions. Hackers drained almost $200 million in cryptocurrency from Nomad, a tool...
CoinTelegraph
Amid a crypto meltdown, Bytex helps 1 million GokuMarket users
Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 4, 2022 — Bytex, a Canadian headquartered centralized decentralized exchange (CeDeFi) platform, has acquired 1 million crypto users from the insolvent GokuMarket, a European centralized exchange. Following the crypto market crash, GokuMarket found itself with the stark realities of insolvency and ultimate bankruptcy. Bytex extended a...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Real Vision CEO Predicts ‘Massive Supply Shock’ for Ethereum After The Merge
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting a supply shock coming for Ethereum as the network completes its long-awaited Merge update. Speaking in a recent video update, Real Vision’s Raoul Pal said that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake will result in a “supply shock” due to the sudden reduction in total supply and elimination of miners. The update, dubbed The Merge, is expected to take place in September and will result in roughly a 90% reduction in Ethereum’s total supply, in addition to various network upgrades.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Rallies After Coinbase Suddenly Adds It to Listing Roadmap
A massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology is surging after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining the marketplace. The Coinbase listing roadmap consists of crypto projects that are currently being considered for inclusion among the exchange’s roster...
decrypt.co
Cross-Chain Crypto Bridge Hacks Hit $2 Billion: Chainalysis
Chainalysis reported that 69% of all stolen crypto funds this year came from hacking protocols that bridge different blockchains. Blockchain sleuths Chainalysis estimates that more than two-thirds of all stolen funds across the crypto space have come from cross-chain bridge hacks this year. These sorts of attacks refer to exploits...
CoinTelegraph
Nansen admits neglecting DeFi plans during the NFT craze
Despite the general downturn in the cryptocurrency markets throughout the year, Ethereum blockchain analytics platform Nansen has continued to report impressive growth numbers. CEO and co-founder Alex Svanevik recently spoke about Nansen’s growth, highlighting that the company has registered over 130 million addresses and has grown 30% despite the crypto...
CoinDesk
The Smart Contract Platform Sector Explained
Kelly Ye, CFA, head of research, and Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Every one of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry, defined by DACS, then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group, and finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its...
CoinTelegraph
Dollars on the Lightning Network: A boon for emerging markets?
Dollars at the click of a button on the Lightning Network could soon become a reality. An innovation from Galoy, the provider of open source core banking platforms such as the Bitcoin (BTC) Beach wallet, could provide safe haven from the volatility of BTC. The innovation, called Stablesats, uses derivatives...
CoinTelegraph
EU crypto community has two weeks to join conversation on crypto data
The European Union’s securities regulator continues to strengthen its focus on cryptocurrency regulation, initiating a move to implement increased scrutiny of crypto transactions. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Tuesday issued a public tender document aiming to collect additional information about trading data on crypto transactions. The...
CoinTelegraph
Beyond the headlines: The real adoption of Bitcoin salaries
Are cryptocurrency wages an idea whose time has come? Maybe not. It’s one thing, after all, to dabble in Bitcoin (BTC) with one’s excess cash and quite another to take a significant portion of one’s salary in BTC. Moreover, there are often tax and custody questions about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Fintech Firm Revolut Unfazed By Bear Market, Hires 20% More Crypto Talent
Fintech company Revolut continues its cryptocurrency campaign with intentions to boost its digital currency team by 20%, undeterred by the bear market’s continuous fragility. Across the next six months, the British fintech startup wants to expand its crypto-focused employees in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com lists CUDOS token, boosting availability in 90-plus markets
The United Kingdom-based decentralized cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on Crypto.com’s globally recognized digital asset exchange. This high-profile listing on one of the world’s most popular exchanges will make the CUDOS token available to millions of users across 90-plus countries, helping to drive Cudos’ ambition to power Web3.
CoinTelegraph
Hackers might be responsible for removing $4.8M from crypto exchange ZB.com: PeckShield
Blockchain investigator PeckShield has reported roughly $4.8 million in crypto moved from ZB.com amid the exchange announcing the suspension of withdrawals. In a Wednesday tweet, PeckShield speculated that hackers might be responsible for transferring 21 types of tokens off of the exchange starting on Monday, including Tether (USDT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Tesra (TSR). According to the blockchain investigator, the funds totaled roughly $4.8 million at the time of publication.
CoinTelegraph
Contributors piling into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana since 2018: Report
Despite crypto market turbulence, active contributors across Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana’s top projects have increased by an average of 71.6% per year since January 2018, according to a new report. The findings come from a Tuesday report sent to Cointelegraph by technology investment firm Telstra Ventures, which found that...
Tech Times
Crypto Inheritance and How Decentralization Could Work in Its Favor
Over time, according to Chainalysis, 4 million Bitcoin (BTC) have disappeared, with 2.1 million now lost in inaccessible wallets. HODLers who have died without leaving access to their wallets to anyone else may have possessed many of those coins. Some people believe that Satoshi Nakamoto's estimated 1 million BTC fortune hasn't been touched because no one had access to the early mined blocks. If the same is true of other early Bitcoin investors, then a significant amount of BTC may be irrevocably lost.
CoinTelegraph
Binance, KuCoin, OKX CEOs flex security amid Solana FUD storm
With Solana hitting the headlines for succumbing to a hack on Wednesday, prominent crypto CEOs — including Binance’s Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, KuCoin’s Johnny Lyu and OKX’s Jay Hao — recommended that Solana (SOL) investors move their holdings over to their own exchanges as an immediate security measure.
dailyhodl.com
US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock
Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BitMEX Offers Strategy on Potential 'ETHPoW' Split as China Miner Contests Ethereum Merge
It’s little more than speculation now that some Ethereum miners might break away when the world’s second-biggest blockchain shifts as soon as September to a new “proof-of-stake” system that’s supposed to be better for the environment. But with the Ethereum “Merge” still at least a...
Comments / 0