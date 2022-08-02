ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend

By Sarah Stringer
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
I-Rock 93.5

Buck Satan Has A Face Melting, Ball Busting, Leg Shaking Set For You

My name is Robert Olson. Born and raised in Southern California. Have been living here in Davenport for the last 12 years now. I have a 12-year-old daughter who will hopefully one day learn of her evil ways and start listening to metal. LOL. Playing metal/punk on the radio has been a teenage dream of mine. Even tho I only have an hour and only the bare minimum of songs to play from my pages of setlists I'm gonna make it a kick-ass headbanging, wanna slap yo mommas on the ass show. Cuz like they say "one great rock show can change the world".
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month

The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Le Claire, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Iowa City, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking

If you have tried everything to quit smoking or lose weight and just keep hitting a wall, perhaps you need a new strategy. How about Hypnosis?. There is a Hypnotherapist coming to the Quad Cities with two seminars that could be your answer. It's definitely something different and you might be skeptical. Like any weight loss or stop smoking method, results will vary.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Cause#Good Food#Good Party#Suede
I-Rock 93.5

Davenport Fire & Police Departments Give Safety Tips For 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair

It's finally here! Today is the first day of the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. Get ready for the six best days of 2022 which will be jammed-packed with fun, food, live music, great grandstand acts, and so much more. To make sure you enjoy the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair the best and safest way possible, Davenport's finest and bravest released a list of ways to stay safe and to keep others safe during fair week.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport

Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
I-Rock 93.5

A Quad Cities Candy & Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors For Good

A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf

It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
BETTENDORF, IA
I-Rock 93.5

QCA Police Departments To Host National Night Out Next Week

Quad City-area police departments are giving community members a chance to hang out for a while and get to know their officers next week at National Night Out. East Moline & Moline Police Departments have teamed up to hold the free, family-friendly event on August 2nd at Willow Springs Club. It will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
EAST MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy