Run To Help The Kids In Color Blaze 5k This Weekend

My name is Robert Olson. Born and raised in Southern California. Have been living here in Davenport for the last 12 years now. I have a 12-year-old daughter who will hopefully one day learn of her evil ways and start listening to metal. LOL. Playing metal/punk on the radio has been a teenage dream of mine. Even tho I only have an hour and only the bare minimum of songs to play from my pages of setlists I'm gonna make it a kick-ass headbanging, wanna slap yo mommas on the ass show. Cuz like they say "one great rock show can change the world".

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO