You’re invited to New Orleans magazine‘s Sip & Social event at Evangeline. Join New Orleans Magazine to sip and socialize with other locals as they enjoy happy hour drink specials and complimentary hors d’Oeuvres. The August Sip & Social will take place at Evangeline, 329 Decatur Street, on Thursday, August 25th from 5-7 PM. There will be a $5 admission benefiting Juvenile Diabetes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO