Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help
At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Retired US marshal: Migrants try to come for the American dream, but cartels make it a 'living nightmare'
Retired U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte described the horrors migrants face on their way to the U.S. southern border on Tuesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," and the "rape tree" cartels make to display their victims. ROBERT ALMONTE: I have pictures, I sent you one of the rape tree, and you have these...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
Number of migrants crossing border is dropping, in part due to U.S. agents helping nab human smugglers in Central America
Arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southern border have fallen by nearly 14 percent from an all-time high in May, driven in part by an increase in U.S.-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, far from U.S. soil, according to internal briefing materials obtained by NBC News. Agents from...
Mexico’s capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexican marines closed in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa, it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named “Max” who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago.
Mexican Juarez cartel ordered to pay over $4B for 2019 deaths of 9 American women, kids as young as infants
A North Dakota federal court judge has ordered a Mexican cartel to pay more than $4.6 billion in connection with accusations that members killed nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community in 2019. The Juarez cartel was ordered to pay $1.5 billion toward the victims’ families, who filed...
Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered state troopers and Texas National Guard troops to return undocumented migrants back to the border, but migrant advocates tell Border Report that would be a violation of powers because federal authorities are tasked with the transport of those who are illegally in the country, and they worry about this prompting racial profiling.
ICE finds 73 migrants living in smugglers' stash houses in Northwest D.C., internal documents reveal
Immigration agents found 73 migrants living in houses operated by human smugglers in the Northwest area of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to internal documents reviewed by NBC News. The migrants, 60 adults and 13 children, were discovered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team as part of...
Cartels, safe houses, and WhatsApp ransoms: US-Mexico migrant smuggling is now worth $13bn
On 27 June, authorities discovered an abandoned tractor-trailer outside of San Antonio, Texas, filled with dead people smuggled from Mexico and Central America. Fifty-three migrants would ultimately die in the tragedy. It was the worst such incident in US history, and a sign of how things have changed at the...
Washington Examiner
Migrant deaths at southern border soar to new high under Biden
EXCLUSIVE — Migrant deaths at the U.S.-Mexico border have reached a new all-time high, with more bodies recovered over the past nine months than any full year in recorded history. Since the start of the federal government’s 2022 fiscal year last October, authorities have found 609 bodies on the...
El Paso becoming favored U.S. entryway for Turkish nationals
Just like apprehensions remain high on the outskirts of the city, a steady stream of asylum-seekers makes its way across the Rio Grande from Juarez to Downtown and Central El Paso every morning.
California border agents rescue 11 illegal immigrants lost in mountains
Border agents in California rescued 11 illegal immigrants who became lost in the mountains just north of the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday, officials said. The El Centro station was notified around 12:20 a.m. of a 911 call from a migrant who stated he was lost with a group of 10 others and needed help, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
Essence
Five Haitian Migrants Drown, 68 Rescued Near Puerto Rico
A suspected smuggling boat dropped the group of migrants off near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico and allegedly fled the scene. At least five Haitian migrants drowned, and more than 60 others were rescued near Mona Island toward the west of Puerto Rico after a suspected smuggling boat dropped the group off on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Forty-one men, 25 women and two children survived, with none having any serious medical issues, officials said.
