Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO