Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?
I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
Farmer Paul is About to Enjoy The Best Part of Being in Montana Agriculture
Hey everybody, it's that time of year again. No matter where you travel across Montana and North Dakota you'll see the combines rolling. It's payday for farmers after a year of waiting for the crop to come in. Mark and I are going to take some time off over the...
“Cycling Grandma” Supporting Special Ops Families on Montana’s Hi Line
If you're travelling the Hi Line along Montana's Highway 2 in the days ahead, make sure you give a honk and a wave to "the cycling grandmother" who is raising money to support the kids of fallen Special Operations service members. I caught up with Cindy Norris as she passed...
Senator Daines Honors July Montanan of the Month
For the month of July, Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines has recognized Tom Kuntz of Carbon County for his extreme dedication to the Red Lodge community, along with 30 years of public service to Montana through his firefighting career. What is the "Montanan of the Month"?. Senator Daines is taking...
Montana Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Miles City Veterans
On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Miles City and recognized four veterans with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation. No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans, and it was my honor to recognize four outstanding veterans in Miles City. Through their commitment to service, JR, Tom, Ken, and Mark have made our nation safer and our communities stronger.
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?
I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers
It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
Do You Camp in Montana Like Mark Wilson? Here Are a Few Signs You Do
Most people who camp that I know would rather camp for a living than work. Not me. I'll ride 4-wheelers with you all day. Same with fishing and making S'mores around the campfire. But at the end of the last event of the day, I need a shower and some...
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
TV Shows That Butchered Depictions of Montana
Even though shows like Yellowstone display the Montana scenery and (to an extent) way of life, there are far more instances of TV shows completely butchering the depiction of our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of...
10 Amazing Things A Billion Dollars Would Buy You In Montana
The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.02 billion and is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The next drawing will be held Friday. If you won the jackpot, your life would change forever. You and your family would never have to work again. You could spend your time travelling the world and not have to worry about how you were going to pay for it.
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
War in Montana? Writer Disses Bougie Bozeman, Trashy Three Forks
Is there going to be a Civil War that starts in Montana? That's what one liberal writer had to say after attending a family reunion in the vicinity of Montana's Paradise Valley. He also dissed what he sees as "bougie" Bozeman, and "trashy" Three Forks. I had a friend from...
Yellowstone Spinoff to Film in Montana Town, Looking for Extras
Yellowstone is pretty much the biggest thing going when it comes to television right now. The show also has its share of critics, and I'm not talking about those that have anything to do with rating the quality of an episode. Just mention the Dutton family or any other name from the cast of characters and you'll quickly learn who you're dealing with. It will be either be someone that's a fan of Yellowstone and loves the idea of it being filmed locally, or it'll be someone on the other side of the argument that doesn't like the idea of Montana being overrun by out-of-staters who were enticed to visit because of the show.
