ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited

By Jesse James
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 KISS FM

The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods

Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?

I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Montana Government
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Governor Gianforte Promotes Apprenticeship, More Housing

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan dropped by our studios on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as part of a whirlwind tour of media outlets promoting his apprenticeship program, the affordable housing initiative, and the recently formed Montana Housing Task Force. “Well, we're highlighting our apprenticeship program,” said Gianforte....
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Fire Season#Fire Safety#The Elmo Fire#The Rice Ridge Fire
97.1 KISS FM

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
97.1 KISS FM

Senator Daines Honors July Montanan of the Month

For the month of July, Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines has recognized Tom Kuntz of Carbon County for his extreme dedication to the Red Lodge community, along with 30 years of public service to Montana through his firefighting career. What is the "Montanan of the Month"?. Senator Daines is taking...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Miles City Veterans

On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Miles City and recognized four veterans with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation. No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans, and it was my honor to recognize four outstanding veterans in Miles City. Through their commitment to service, JR, Tom, Ken, and Mark have made our nation safer and our communities stronger.
MILES CITY, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US

We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
97.1 KISS FM

Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana

The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
ENVIRONMENT
97.1 KISS FM

Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?

I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers

It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

China: Fox News On the Ground in Lewistown, Montana

Most in the Montana media continue to ignore the big story we told you about last week- the Communist Chinese are buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Big Sky Country. Fox News was on the ground in Great Falls and Lewistown, Montana on Monday. Investigative reporter Sara...
LEWISTOWN, MT
97.1 KISS FM

10 Amazing Things A Billion Dollars Would Buy You In Montana

The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.02 billion and is the fourth largest in U.S. history. The next drawing will be held Friday. If you won the jackpot, your life would change forever. You and your family would never have to work again. You could spend your time travelling the world and not have to worry about how you were going to pay for it.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana

Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy