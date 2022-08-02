ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How did the US kill top Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?

By Tom Dempsey, Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYeCo_0h1tsAin00

( NewsNation ) — The manhunt to find Ayman al-Zawahiri stretched back more than 21 years and ended this weekend after a drone strike killed the top Al-Qaeda leader at a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Al-Zawahiri was on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of the United States embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. He succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda following his death at the hands of U.S. forces in 2011.

Al-Zawahiri had been in hiding for years and the operation to locate and kill him was the result of “careful patient and persistent” work, a senior administration official told reporters.

Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri?

The reconnaissance operation was in the works for months but escalated at the start of this year after officials gathered critical information about the safehouse at which al-Zawahiri was staying in Kabul. Intelligence began to go up the chain of command in April and President Joe Biden was briefed periodically during May and June, officials said. Information detailing al-Zawahiri’s routine and living conditions were shared as well as detailed plans of the building he was staying in.

A formal, detailed briefing was given on July 1, and the president and the vice president were “deeply engaged” and asked questions about minimizing risks to civilians, according to officials. Biden gave final approval for the strike last Thursday.

The United States does not have any formal diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. The drone strike and the potential repercussions are complicated by the Doha Agreement, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Afghanistan violated, NewsNation’s Tom Dempsey explained.

Chicago woman dead after documenting divorce on TikTok

“It was an exchange between the U.S. and Afghanistan where the U.S. would withdraw its forces, as long as Afghanistan would not be a safe harbor for Al-Qaeda in the country. So Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Taliban violated that agreement because intelligence leaders showed that the Taliban knew that I was worried he was staying in the country of Afghanistan, and the U.S. gave no warning of this attack to the Taliban,” Dempsey said on “Morning in America.” “So again, relations were strained even before all this, but this strike barely, probably going to make things even more strained between the two countries mentioned.”

“In the face of the Taliban’s unwillingness or inability to abide by their commitments, we will continue to support the Afghan people with robust humanitarian assistance and to advocate for the protection of their human rights, especially of women and girls,” Blinken said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaeda#National Security#Fbi
WSPA 7News

17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WSPA 7News

3 arrested for violating probation in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation. The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville. Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests. The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Man faces drug charge in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Johnson, 39, of Marion, with felonious possession of methamphetamine. On July 18th, deputies located Johnson in the Marion area and arrested him on outstanding warrants. While searching Johnson, deputies found methamphetamine. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy