Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 1,283 cases of COVID-19

KRGV
 2 days ago
megadoctornews.com

Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission

MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls

The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call. The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments. The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death

An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Mandatory water restrictions to begin Saturday in San Benito

The city of San Benito will commence mandatory water restrictions on Saturday, Aug. 5. Under the restrictions, watering will not be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Car washing hours will also be restricted and must be done with either a bucket or a handheld shutoff nozzle. “The point...
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg

Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Pharr police chief sets out to improve police relations with migrants

Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey was named co-chair of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force on Tuesday. Harvey says he wants immigrants to trust his officers when reporting a crime, saying that some incidents go unreported out of fear of deportation. “The one thing I can tell you as a...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission

Water restrictions in the city of Mission are no longer voluntary, the city announced Wednesday. Mission residents can only water their lawns on certain days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Those living on the northwest and southeast side of the city can only water on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities

Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday.  It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
SAN ISIDRO, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic advisory, additional closures taking place

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional closures will take place for the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C interchange project. The I-69C southbound frontage road between State Highway 495 and I-2 will continue to be closed nightly. The closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug 5. The left lane on the I-2 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last. There will be free fruits and vegetables. Residents...
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera residents receive free water

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Primera has been under a water boil notice for nearly a week. City officials distributed cases of water on Wednesday at Primera Park to aid residents during this time. The boil notice has been in place since last week due to low chlorine residuals in the water supply. Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño says the boil notice […]
HARLINGEN, TX

