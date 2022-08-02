Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 1,283 cases of COVID-19

Read on www.krgv.com
megadoctornews.com
Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission
MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
KRGV
City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls
The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call. The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments. The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if...
kurv.com
Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death
An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
KRGV
Mandatory water restrictions to begin Saturday in San Benito
The city of San Benito will commence mandatory water restrictions on Saturday, Aug. 5. Under the restrictions, watering will not be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Car washing hours will also be restricted and must be done with either a bucket or a handheld shutoff nozzle. “The point...
San Angelo LIVE!
Mexican Cartel Drug Runners Caught in Brownsville with $2.7 Million Worth of Cocaine & Meth
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899. “These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders...
KRGV
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
KRGV
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner arrested on drug charge
A homeowner accused of fatally shooting a man who displayed a knife at him on Wednesday has been arrested on a drug charge, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Jose Lara, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a...
KRGV
Pharr police chief sets out to improve police relations with migrants
Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey was named co-chair of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force on Tuesday. Harvey says he wants immigrants to trust his officers when reporting a crime, saying that some incidents go unreported out of fear of deportation. “The one thing I can tell you as a...
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
KRGV
Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission
Water restrictions in the city of Mission are no longer voluntary, the city announced Wednesday. Mission residents can only water their lawns on certain days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Those living on the northwest and southeast side of the city can only water on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities
Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday. It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
KRGV
Jury selection in voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor set for next week
Jury selection in the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is set to begin on Friday, August 12. The voter fraud investigation stems from the results of the 2017 Edinburg city council race, when Molina was voted in as the city’s mayor. In 2019, Molina and...
Traffic advisory, additional closures taking place
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional closures will take place for the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C interchange project. The I-69C southbound frontage road between State Highway 495 and I-2 will continue to be closed nightly. The closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug 5. The left lane on the I-2 […]
KRGV
Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last. There will be free fruits and vegetables. Residents...
KRGV
Former Gulf cartel leader’s son pleads guilty to attempting to buy weapons to export into Mexico
The son of the former leader of the Gulf Cartel on Tuesday pleaded guilty to attempting to buy 10 weapons to export into Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas. Osiel Cardenas-Salinas Jr., 30, of Brownsville— the son of former head of the Gulf Cartel...
Primera residents receive free water
PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Primera has been under a water boil notice for nearly a week. City officials distributed cases of water on Wednesday at Primera Park to aid residents during this time. The boil notice has been in place since last week due to low chlorine residuals in the water supply. Primera Police Chief Manuel Treviño says the boil notice […]
KRGV
City of Combes distributing bottled water to residents due to unsafe tap water
City leaders in Combes continue to warn residents against consuming their tap water – even if they boil it. On Friday, the city announced the tap water had elevated levels of nitrite, which can pose health risks. The city distributed bottled water to residents and said they are working...
