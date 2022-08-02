ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb

It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.
10 takeaways from first padded practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears conducted their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, where they welcomed fans back to Halas Hall. The intensity was kicked up a notch as the guys in the trenches finally got to start hitting. But, once again, it was the Bears defense that won the day. The offense had its moments, but they still have a ways to go. Luckily, we’re just six practices into the summer.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson: 'I felt like I took the right deal'

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Diontae Johnson had been involved in a so-called "hold in" and was not a full participant in training camp practices as he looked to secure an extension ahead of potentially playing on the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson and his camp had watched...
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Here's the Jags' unofficial depth chart for the Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders

With the Hall of Fame Game coming up, the Jacksonville Jaguars released their first unofficial depth chart on Monday. More times than not, the coaching staff doesn’t play a part in compiling the preseason depth charts, but instead, they are more of a way for the public relations teams to help inform fans. With that being the case, unofficial depth charts aren’t perfect.
Raiders Kick Off NFL Season vs. Jaguars in Annual HOF Game

The Raiders will kick off their 2022 season in memorable fashion on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio for the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game, the ceremonial first football game of the season. The Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 5 p.m. PDT. The new look Raiders...
AJ Dillon proving to be more than just ball-carrier

GREEN BAY – AJ Dillon has always had confidence in his pass-catching abilities. Even when the statistics didn't necessarily bear it out. While one of the most decorated running backs in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Dillon had just 21 receptions over three seasons in Boston College's run-heavy offense.
