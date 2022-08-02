The Chicago Bears conducted their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday, where they welcomed fans back to Halas Hall. The intensity was kicked up a notch as the guys in the trenches finally got to start hitting. But, once again, it was the Bears defense that won the day. The offense had its moments, but they still have a ways to go. Luckily, we’re just six practices into the summer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO