Angelina Jolie Celebrates Daughter's Acceptance To Atlanta’s Spelman College With Iconic Dance

Angelina Jolie announced this week that her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a post made to her official Instagram page, Jolie shared a photo of Zahara and her fellow classmates with the caption, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Jolie and her daughter Zahara were later spotted attending the Spelhouse Back 2 School Send Off & Family Reunion event in Los Angeles.

A video captured by Brandon Rainey, the Morehouse Los Angeles Alumni President, shows Jolie learning the electric slide and laughing on the dance floor while she shuffles through the movement alongside Spelman alumni.

Some social media users have praised Jolie and her family for choosing Spelman College as their university of choice for Zahara.

"Something [about] Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, choosing Spelman touched me so deeply. Like I know that feeling of simply being drawn to a place and feeling like it’s calling you home," one Twitter user said.

"Angelina Jolie sending her daughter to Spelman just made me love her even more 😌" another Twitter user chimed in.

Spelman in Atlanta is a historically Black, private, women's liberal arts university. It was founded in 1881 as Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary by activists Sophia B. Packard and Harriet E. Giles.

The college is renowned as one of the best educational institutions in the US. In September last year, it was recognized by the US News & World Report as the number one historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the country, and has been so for 15 consecutive years.