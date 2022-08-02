Group Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking at South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally

Read on espnsiouxfalls.com
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen making an impact through her non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Olivia Odenbrett joined us to talk about her experience winning the state title and how she plans to prepare for the national competition next week. She talked about her non-profit, Leo’s Legacy, which focuses on life-saving donations for families who cannot afford organ transplants. We wish her the best of luck!
drgnews.com
South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades
South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.
sdstandardnow.com
Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.
I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
kotatv.com
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Seven dead, high-spread, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, seven people have died since last week, and active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
truedakotan.com
South Dakota 24/7 alcohol-testing program could go national
A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants. The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders to submit to twice-a-day…
KELOLAND TV
GALLERY: KELOLAND Investigates MMIP in South Dakota
LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Endorses Gordon Reelection
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday endorsed Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon in his campaign to win the GOP party nomination in the Aug. 16 primary, according to a prepared statement. “Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences," Noem...
Dramatic Number of Teacher Shortages in South Dakota
In its recent budget release, the Sioux Falls School District is set for the next fiscal year with a $300M budget. Just ahead of the 2022-2023 school year over 200 new teachers join the district. Sioux Falls, like many cities, has seen a steady decline in prospective teachers entering the...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Healthy Are South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
With more and more focus being placed on things like wellness and self-care these days, just how does the tri-state area stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to overall health?. To find out, LifeExtension looked at the latest physical and mental health data from the...
oilcity.news
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota’s trigger law on abortion concerns medical providers
VERMILLION, S.D.(WNAX)- Medical providers may have to call in lawyers if they have a patient with a troubled pregnancy and delivery. Hannah Haksgaard, a professor at the Knutson School of Law at the University of South Dakota, says the state’s trigger law has many restrictions. Haksgaard says doctors and...
kelo.com
California man gets 10 years for mailing meth to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A California man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced earlier this month. Michael Alberti will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Alberti pleaded guilty to sending methamphetamine from California to South Dakota through the U.S. Postal Service. He received money for the meth via money wires and cash. Once it arrived in South Dakota, the methamphetamine was then dispersed to others for use and further distribution.
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
740thefan.com
President Biden okays disaster assistance for South Dakota
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has granted South Dakota’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from June storms that included tornadoes and strong winds. Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration. It allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery efforts in six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
Former South Dakota auditor again facing federal fraud charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A former South Dakota state auditor is facing 14 federal charges related to fraud just four years after being convicted of similar crimes. Steven A. Knigge, age 76, whose LinkedIn account says he started as a state auditor in 1983, is also a retired fraud investigator with the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Court documents unsealed this week show Knigge is facing five counts of bank fraud, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of wire fraud after cashing multiple fraudulent checks between April and October 2021. Knigge allegedly also applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan just over $20,000 in April 2021.
KEVN
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
gonomad.com
Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well in South Dakota
The Joys of South Dakota’s Drive-in Movie Theaters. A light breeze stirred the air around in the sky, helping me cool down as the sun went down. Excitement was gushing out of me as I waited patiently for it to become dark enough for the movie to begin at the drive-in movie theater.
This South Dakota City Will See Biggest Weather Change by 2100
Sadly, most of us will be long gone, but for those around in one South Dakota city in 2100 they'll be doing one thing. A new study from Climate Central says that residents of Mitchell will see the biggest average temperature of any city in America over the next 78 years.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0