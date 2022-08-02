ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Rain continues into the afternoon Tuesday!

By Brooke Laizer
 3 days ago
wgno.com

On and off storms around Friday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations. We saw a little break from the rain Wednesday afternoon as a lot of the activity moved to the west and the east of the area. Expect another round of rain to develop by Saturday morning. Like today, storms will move quickly but could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

When it rains, it pours!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations. We saw a little break from the rain Wednesday afternoon as a lot of the activity moved to the west and the east of the area. Expect another round of rain to develop by Thursday afternoon. Like today storms will not move much and could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

More of the same Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
wgno.com

Veterans Blvd. lane closure to last most of August

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A lane closure on Veterans Memorial Highway will go into effect on Thursday, August 4. The closure is expected to be completed by the last week of August, weather permitting. On Veterans Blvd., one westbound lane will be closed between Clearview Parkway and Harvard Avenue....
METAIRIE, LA
wgno.com

Where Y’at this Weekend? COOLinary, Theatre, Music, and Linen!!

Make reservations for COOLinary, as over 50 restaurants across New Orleans will offer special prix-fixe meals at unbeatable prices through the end of August. Attendees can enjoy a two-course lunch for $25 or less or a three-course brunch or dinner for $45 or less from restaurants serving Italian, French, Cajun, and more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Mystikal through the years

Photos: Mystikal through the years NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 07: Mystikal performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 6 presented by Shell at The Fair Grounds Race Course on May 7, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.

One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant

NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Precautionary boil water advisory for the Westbank

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of the Westbank. The entire Lower Coast of Algiers, including English Turn and a portion of Plaquemines Parish Industrial Park. The 5300 block of Tullis Drive. Tall Timbers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Back to School start dates in our area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area. Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1. Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

