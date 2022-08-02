Rain continues into the afternoon Tuesday!

Read on wgno.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
wgno.com
On and off storms around Friday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations. We saw a little break from the rain Wednesday afternoon as a lot of the activity moved to the west and the east of the area. Expect another round of rain to develop by Saturday morning. Like today, storms will move quickly but could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.
wgno.com
When it rains, it pours!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations. We saw a little break from the rain Wednesday afternoon as a lot of the activity moved to the west and the east of the area. Expect another round of rain to develop by Thursday afternoon. Like today storms will not move much and could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds along with the heavy rain.
wgno.com
More of the same Wednesday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit more widespread today, which means wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
What if storm predictions/impacts could be personalized?
Q-risq is a Slidell based company specializing in address specific aspects of hurricanes and tropical storms. It’s rolling out a new app which can scientifically depict how a storm impacts a particular property before, during and after landfall.
WDSU
Hurricane season usually does not heat up until mid-August. This is a good time to get ready.
NEW ORLEANS — The tropics have been quiet the past few weeks, but WDSU Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr wants to make one thing clear: Hurricane season is not even close to being over. In her latest blog, Orr explains why a lull in the tropics is normal. Hurricane Season...
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
Boil water advisory for lower coast Algiers
The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board has issued a precautionary boil advisory for parts of Algiers. SWBNO says a contractor broke a 12-inch water main on Tullis Drive.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
wgno.com
Veterans Blvd. lane closure to last most of August
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A lane closure on Veterans Memorial Highway will go into effect on Thursday, August 4. The closure is expected to be completed by the last week of August, weather permitting. On Veterans Blvd., one westbound lane will be closed between Clearview Parkway and Harvard Avenue....
wgno.com
Where Y’at this Weekend? COOLinary, Theatre, Music, and Linen!!
Make reservations for COOLinary, as over 50 restaurants across New Orleans will offer special prix-fixe meals at unbeatable prices through the end of August. Attendees can enjoy a two-course lunch for $25 or less or a three-course brunch or dinner for $45 or less from restaurants serving Italian, French, Cajun, and more.
fox13memphis.com
Photos: Mystikal through the years
Photos: Mystikal through the years NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 07: Mystikal performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 6 presented by Shell at The Fair Grounds Race Course on May 7, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NOLA.com
For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.
One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
WDSU
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
WDSU
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant
NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
wgno.com
You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
WDSU
Precautionary boil water advisory for the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of the Westbank. The entire Lower Coast of Algiers, including English Turn and a portion of Plaquemines Parish Industrial Park. The 5300 block of Tullis Drive. Tall Timbers...
fox8live.com
Back to School start dates in our area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area. Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1. Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
