Two Texas staffers named to 247Sports 30 Under 30 list

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 2023 blue-chip recruits Texas football could land in August
The attention is shifting on the Forty Acres from the wave of momentum on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class during the summer to the practice field with fall camp now underway. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian just wrapped up the second day of fall practice on Aug. 4.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star CB Jordan Matthews announces decision date
Four star Baton Rouge (LA) Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews announced today that he has decision date set for his commitment. Matthews will decide between Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas on August 15th after making several official and unofficial visits other the summer. Matthews has been a target for the Longhorns for...
hookemheadlines.com
Texas Football: 3 takeaways from Day 1 of fall practice
The first day of fall practice is now in the books for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. On Aug. 3, Texas got underway in fall camp, with some real energy buzzing on the Forty Acres early this week. Sark and the Longhorns staff did get off...
Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Gary Patterson as a resource, Texas' Pete Kwiatkowski must improve the Longhorns' defense in Year 2
The last time the media met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski - before last season - he was talking about how a successful defense is one that holds opponents to 20 points or less per game. On Tuesday, one year later, Kwiatkowski was back in front of the media...
Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Provides Update on Arterio Morris' Legal Situation
Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault in June.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Terry Black's BBQ buys land in Lockhart, 'the barbecue capital of Texas'
The owners will be competing against their own uncle.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Austin Chronicle
Fifth Annual KOKEFEST Brings Clint Black and More to Hutto
In Austin music's founding mythos of the convergence of rednecks and hippies, KOKE-FM served as essential a role as the Armadillo World Headquarters or Willie Nelson's moving to town. In 1972, sensing the emerging local culture, the frequency debuted a new format that liberally expanded on the tide of country rock to help define "progressive country," the sound that would become Austin's calling card throughout the decade.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
post-register.com
Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams
Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
MySanAntonio
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
fox7austin.com
South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado
MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
thetexastasty.com
Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review
Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning. According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0