Virginia Beach, VA

coastalvirginiamag.com

2022 CoVa Cocktail

When: September 28, 2022, 6-9 p.m. Where: Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Tickets: $50 online (NO SALES AT DOOR) Must Be 21 or Older to Attend (No Exceptions, ID Required) The competition is on and believe us when we say that you don’t want to miss it! Coastal Virginia’s...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
TheDailyBeast

Another John Hinckley Concert Is Canned Six Hours After He Announces It

Well, that didn’t last long. John Hinckley, who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, announced around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday that he would be playing a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater, only to have the library cancel the event by that evening. The Virginia library released a statement at 5:30 p.m. saying that it had received “hostile comments through chat and email” after the announcement, making it evident that hosting the concert “would be disruptive to library operations.” Hinckley, who was released from all government restrictions in June and has tried to kick-start a career as a musician, has had many of his events canceled, including the debut concert of his “Redemption Tour.” A frustrated Hinckley tweeted that the library is the fourth venue to cancel on him, and previously wrote that he is “looking for a music venue that won’t cave when there’s backlash.”Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property

Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
peninsulachronicle.com

Pet World In Newport News Closes After 44 Years

NEWPORT NEWS-After more than four decades in business, a pet supply store in Newport News has closed for good. Pet World, a local, independent pet supply chain store on Warwick Boulevard, shut its doors on July 31. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Shipbuilding holds virtual hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is looking to hire hundreds of fitters, welders and more through their virtual hiring event. The statewide virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Positions available include:. Blasters.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Polyfest 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend Virginia Beach is hosting Polyfest, the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. This Friday and Saturday, the Pacific Islanders of Virginia will gather at the 24th Street Stage at the Oceanfront for two days of art, culture, entertainment and food. To get...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

Gov. Cooper tours wind turbines off Virginia coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined the CEO of Dominion Energy Thursday to see the energy company’s wind turbines off the coast of Virginia. Cooper’s office says the governor was also there to address the third North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies (NC TOWERS) meeting in Elizabeth City.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
covabizmag.com

Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport

What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR

Fleet Park All-Stars closing in on World Championship

EASLEY, SC (WTKR)- It's the pinnacle of the youth baseball championship season. Leagues from all across the country, in some tournaments the world, compete for crowns under the hot summer sun. One area squad entered Wednesday just two wins away from claiming a world title. The Fleet Park Senior All-Stars...
NORFOLK, VA
NewsBreak
Economy
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Virginia

When it comes to food, most Americans would say that they eat meat regularly, and if they were asked what's one dish that they like to order when going out, they would probably say a good steak. Now, while it's true that there are plenty of people out there who either don't like the taste of meat or they don't eat it because of other reasons, this article is for those who love a good steak and are looking for new restaurants to go out.
VIRGINIA STATE

